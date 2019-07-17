U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019; Putnam Fl Investment Management Co Trimmed Its American Water Works Co. (AWK) Position

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:USPH) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc’s current price of $125.36 translates into 0.24% yield. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $125.36. About 40,750 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE

Putnam Fl Investment Management Co decreased American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK) stake by 2.49% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Putnam Fl Investment Management Co sold 3,846 shares as American Water Works Co. Inc. (AWK)’s stock rose 13.16%. The Putnam Fl Investment Management Co holds 150,556 shares with $15.70M value, down from 154,402 last quarter. American Water Works Co. Inc. now has $20.61B valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $115.76. About 1.02 million shares traded or 12.31% up from the average. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Backs 2018 EPS $3.22-EPS $3.32; 14/05/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Unveils Interactive Map to Spotlight Pipeline Projects; 16/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N : JANNEY RAISES FAIR VALUE TO $92 FROM $87; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY INC AWK.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $3.28 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 30/04/2018 – West Virginia Amer Water Files General Rate Case Request With Public Service Commission; 13/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Announces Agreement To Acquire Alton’s Regional Wastewater System; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Monterey; 16/05/2018 – American Water’s Vallejo to Participate in BetterInvesting National Convention; 05/04/2018 – Illinois American Water Acquires City Of Farmington Water System

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $152,649 activity. 500 shares were bought by Gilmartin Kathleen A, worth $52,585 on Friday, March 29. On Monday, March 18 Chapman Harry S bought $100,064 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 950 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 8 investors sold U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mufg Americas Holdings Corp, New York-based fund reported 119 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Scout Invs Inc holds 0.14% or 65,179 shares in its portfolio. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas accumulated 6,687 shares or 0% of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Tudor Investment Et Al accumulated 0.02% or 5,108 shares. Eulav Asset Mgmt invested in 0.28% or 64,400 shares. Geode Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Co reported 161,205 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 5,206 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio, a Ohio-based fund reported 6,120 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Llc has 0.86% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 1.30 million shares. Stifel Financial has 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 5,561 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur The reported 8,143 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp has 0.01% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Acadian Asset Management Llc invested in 52,793 shares.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company has market cap of $1.60 billion. It provides workforce performance solutions, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. It has a 87.18 P/E ratio. As of March 13, 2018, it operated 579 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.37 million for 30.79 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt has 0.1% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 10,828 shares. 3,891 are owned by Wealth Architects Ltd Llc. Mai Mngmt reported 2,125 shares. 12,831 were accumulated by Personal Cap Advsr Corp. Private Wealth Lc reported 0.32% stake. Lazard Asset Limited Liability Co has 300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluestein R H And, Michigan-based fund reported 21,220 shares. North Star Inv Management reported 2,189 shares stake. Telos Mgmt owns 0.06% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1,925 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank & Tru Comm has 0.11% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 5,358 shares. Scout Invs accumulated 193,720 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests has 122,900 shares. American Commercial Bank stated it has 335 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Btc Cap Incorporated has invested 0.58% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Agf America holds 69,989 shares or 2.6% of its portfolio.

