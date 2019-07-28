U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019; Mendon Capital Advisors Boosted Fidelity Southern New (LION) Position By $907,119

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp increased Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION) stake by 3.96% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp acquired 33,597 shares as Fidelity Southern Corp New (LION)’s stock declined 7.95%. The Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 881,616 shares with $24.15M value, up from 848,019 last quarter. Fidelity Southern Corp New now has $856.55M valuation. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $30.97. About 1.15 million shares traded or 633.25% up from the average. Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) has risen 24.63% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.20% the S&P500. Some Historical LION News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern Corporation Declares Second Quarter Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – FIDELITY SOUTHERN CORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $34.8 MLN VS $32.2 MLN; 02/04/2018 Fidelity Southern Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 19/04/2018 – Fidelity Southern 1Q EPS 43c; 22/04/2018 – DJ Fidelity Southern Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LION); 03/05/2018 – Fidelity Southern Non-Deal Roadshow Set By KBW for May. 10-11; 16/05/2018 – Dir Harp Jr Gifts 800 Of Fidelity Southern Corp

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:USPH) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc’s current price of $127.25 translates into 0.24% yield. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $127.25. About 74,841 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kbc Nv accumulated 7,925 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 488,333 shares. Vanguard invested in 843,656 shares or 0% of the stock. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Co holds 4,074 shares. Automobile Association holds 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 4,765 shares. King Luther Cap reported 0.05% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). 92,014 are held by Ameriprise Fincl Incorporated. First Manhattan has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Conestoga Capital Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). 108,057 were accumulated by Principal Financial Group Incorporated. Bryn Mawr stated it has 41,535 shares or 0.24% of all its holdings. Mutual Of America Capital Management Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 0.01% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 8,613 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 30 shares stake.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $152,649 activity. 950 shares valued at $100,064 were bought by Chapman Harry S on Monday, March 18. $52,585 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) was bought by Gilmartin Kathleen A on Friday, March 29.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company has market cap of $1.62 billion. It provides workforce performance solutions, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. It has a 88.49 P/E ratio. As of March 13, 2018, it operated 579 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Mendon Capital Advisors Corp decreased Iberiabank Corp (NASDAQ:IBKC) stake by 50,000 shares to 80,000 valued at $5.74M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Community Bankers Tr Corp (NASDAQ:ESXB) stake by 55,742 shares and now owns 62,980 shares. Bank Amer Corp (Call) (NYSE:BAC) was reduced too.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $316,990 activity. $11,990 worth of Fidelity Southern Corporation (NASDAQ:LION) shares were bought by SHEPHERD W CLYDE III. 10,000 shares were bought by SMITH RANKIN M JR, worth $305,000 on Thursday, March 7.