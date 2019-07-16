U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019; Herbalife Nutrition LTD. (HLF) Sellers Increased By 1.87% Their Shorts

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:USPH) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc’s current price of $125.80 translates into 0.24% yield. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock decreased 1.99% or $2.55 during the last trading session, reaching $125.8. About 89,331 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 21/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27c

Herbalife Nutrition LTD. (NYSE:HLF) had an increase of 1.87% in short interest. HLF’s SI was 14.55M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.87% from 14.28 million shares previously. With 1.44 million avg volume, 10 days are for Herbalife Nutrition LTD. (NYSE:HLF)’s short sellers to cover HLF’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.12% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $40.69. About 2.22M shares traded. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) has declined 16.47% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.90% the S&P500. Some Historical HLF News: 24/04/2018 – HERBALIFE REPORTS STRATEGIC NAME CHANGE TO HERBALIFE NUTRITION; 25/05/2018 – Icahn Enterprises: Only Prudent to Reduce Exposure to Herbalife; 21/03/2018 – HERBALIFE CONVERSION RATE OF NOTES ABOUT $124.96/SHARE; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife Richard P. Bermingham, Pedro Cardoso and Keith Cozza Stepping Down; 03/05/2018 – Herbalife Nutrition Exceeds First Quarter Net Sales Guidance; Exceeds High End of Reported and Adjusted1 Diluted EPS Guidance b; 25/04/2018 – Herbalife: Nicholas Graziano, Alan LeFevre, Juan Miguel Mendoza, Margarita Palau-Hernandez Joining Boar; 03/05/2018 – HERBALIFE WORLDWIDE AVG ACTIVE SALES LEADERS INCREASED 3% IN 1Q; 21/03/2018 – Herbalife Announces Pricing of $550 Million Aggregate Principal Amount of Convertible Senior Note Offering; 25/05/2018 – Icahn to trim stake in nutrition group Herbalife; 18/04/2018 – Herbalife Tender Offer Per-Share Price Will Range From $98 to $108

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company has market cap of $1.61 billion. It provides workforce performance solutions, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. It has a 87.48 P/E ratio. As of March 13, 2018, it operated 579 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. Chapman Harry S also bought $100,064 worth of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) shares. The insider Gilmartin Kathleen A bought $52,585.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone stated it has 30 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 19,800 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Invesco Limited holds 0.01% or 142,214 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.02% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 4,700 shares. Coldstream Capital Mngmt Inc stated it has 8,321 shares. Arizona State Retirement System reported 19,568 shares. Stifel Fin has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Northern has invested 0.01% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 4,458 shares. Bard holds 3.55% or 67,090 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 0% or 6,687 shares in its portfolio. State Street Corp has invested 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Citigroup reported 14,514 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins Communication The holds 0% or 8,143 shares in its portfolio. Conestoga Cap Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 2,635 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Herbalife (NYSE:HLF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Herbalife had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Pivotal Research. Jefferies maintained Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) rating on Monday, February 25. Jefferies has “Buy” rating and $65 target. The rating was maintained by Pivotal Research on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.45, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 80 raised stakes. 139.68 million shares or 0.03% less from 139.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has 0.37% invested in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Utah Retirement Systems owns 20,481 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp accumulated 0% or 4,734 shares. Us Fincl Bank De holds 0% or 1,774 shares. 532,804 were reported by Parametric Portfolio Ltd. Millennium Ltd Co invested in 0% or 48,809 shares. Capital Research Glob invested in 15.82 million shares or 0.27% of the stock. Jennison Associates Lc owns 31,839 shares. Tiaa Cref Invest Lc reported 500,888 shares. Tudor Investment Corporation Et Al holds 0.22% or 98,608 shares. Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Alliancebernstein L P reported 0% of its portfolio in Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF). Comerica Commercial Bank invested in 4,002 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership owns 24,443 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 276,582 shares or 0.02% of the stock.

