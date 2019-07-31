U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019; Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DSTL) SI Increased By 364.71%

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DSTL) had an increase of 364.71% in short interest. DSTL’s SI was 7,900 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 364.71% from 1,700 shares previously. With 1,300 avg volume, 6 days are for Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value Etf (NYSEARCA:DSTL)’s short sellers to cover DSTL’s short positions. The ETF increased 0.10% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $28.19. About 1,589 shares traded. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL) has 0.00% since July 31, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc (NYSE:USPH) is expected to pay $0.30 on Sep 13, 2019. (NYSE:USPH) shareholders before Aug 14, 2019 will receive the $0.30 dividend. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc’s current price of $130.40 translates into 0.23% yield. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc’s dividend has Aug 15, 2019 as record date. Jul 5, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.55% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $130.4. About 77,273 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC QTRLY OPERATING RESULTS $0.56 PER DILUTED SHARE; 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 04/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference May 10; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 09/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q Rev $108.3M

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. The company has market cap of $1.66 billion. It provides workforce performance solutions, including onsite injury prevention and rehabilitation, performance optimization and ergonomic assessments for Fortune 500 companies, and other clients comprising insurers and their contractors. It has a 90.68 P/E ratio. As of March 13, 2018, it operated 579 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 28 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 8 investors sold U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) or 7,188 shares. 50 are held by Parkside Bancorporation. Trexquant Investment Ltd Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 3,399 shares. New York-based Etrade Capital Lc has invested 0.02% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund owns 4,913 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Acadian Asset Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.02% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Bard Associate, Illinois-based fund reported 67,090 shares. Smith Asset Gru L P stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board stated it has 0.01% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Moreover, Systematic Fin Ltd Partnership has 0.04% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Moreover, Copeland Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation has 1.26% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Ls Invest Ltd Liability Co invested 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Amalgamated Commercial Bank invested 0.01% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Sei Communication invested in 8,107 shares or 0% of the stock. Jpmorgan Chase reported 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $152,649 activity. The insider Chapman Harry S bought $100,064. Gilmartin Kathleen A bought 500 shares worth $52,585.