U S Physical Therapy (USPH) Stock Rose While Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Lowered Position; Cleararc Capital Increases Holding in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS)

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in U S Physical Therapy (USPH) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc sold 87,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.67% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.30M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $136.97M, down from 1.39M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc who had been investing in U S Physical Therapy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.61 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $126.16. About 63,816 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 27.94% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Reports Year-End 2017 Earnings; 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 22/04/2018 – DJ US Physical Therapy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USPH); 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC – CURRENTLY EXPECTS COMPANY’S DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM OPERATING RESULTS FOR YEAR 2017 TO BE $2.34 TO $2.44 IN; 20/03/2018 – Chmn Pullins Gifts 500 Of US Physical Therapy Inc; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – QTRLY SAME STORE REVENUES FOR DE NOVO AND ACQUIRED CLINICS OPEN FOR ONE YEAR OR MORE INCREASED 1.9%; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 08/03/2018 – US Physical Therapy 4Q EPS 57c

Cleararc Capital Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co/The (DIS) by 14.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cleararc Capital Inc bought 3,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,213 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, up from 25,546 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $259.79 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $144.35. About 6.27M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – PANEL RULES DISNEY OFFER BE REQUIRED FOLLOWING FOX COMPLETION; 10/05/2018 – Comcast to match Disney break fee in race for Fox; 04/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Disney Channel Greenlights Live-Action Comedy ‘Coop and Cami Ask the World’; 02/04/2018 – ESPN+ to Launch April 12, Bringing Sports Fans More Live Sports, Exclusive Originals and On-Demand Library – All for $4.99 Pe; 30/05/2018 – U.S. TV’s Barr blames sleep aid Ambien for racist tweet; 16/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O – FOX CEO JAMES MURDOCH TO QUIT AFTER DISNEY DEAL TO PURSUE SOMETHING OF HIS OWN; 23/05/2018 – Comcast said Wednesday it is in “advanced stages of preparing” an all-cash offer for parts of Twenty-First Century Fox that the Rupert Murdoch company agreed to sell to Walt Disney; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS–INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS–WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY:FAVREAU TO PRODUCE DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER `STAR WARS’ SERIES

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $152,649 activity. Another trade for 950 shares valued at $100,064 was made by Chapman Harry S on Monday, March 18.

Analysts await U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.81 earnings per share, up 10.96% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.73 per share. USPH’s profit will be $10.34M for 38.94 P/E if the $0.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.66 actual earnings per share reported by U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.73% EPS growth.

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Llc, which manages about $9.04 billion and $15.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amer Software Inc (NASDAQ:AMSWA) by 72,845 shares to 2.63M shares, valued at $31.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Houlihan Lokey Inc by 377,933 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.23 million shares, and has risen its stake in Cass Information Sys (NASDAQ:CASS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold USPH shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Ntwk Limited Company holds 30 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Riverhead Capital Ltd Llc holds 1,684 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 48,520 shares. Northern stated it has 217,392 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Sei Invs has 8,107 shares. Piedmont Inv Advisors Incorporated accumulated 3,215 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 0% invested in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 4,458 shares. Teachers Retirement System Of The State Of Kentucky stated it has 10,946 shares. Albert D Mason invested 0.52% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Ameritas Prtnrs Incorporated, Nebraska-based fund reported 1,039 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Gru Inc invested in 0% or 3,512 shares. Fred Alger Mgmt Inc owns 221,014 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De reported 153,939 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com holds 3,551 shares. First Manhattan reported 0% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Cleararc Capital Inc, which manages about $7.05 billion and $371.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 4,120 shares to 128,514 shares, valued at $15.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

