U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) Reaches $134.81 After 8.00% Up Move; Chartist Has Boosted Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position

Chartist Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 63.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Chartist Inc acquired 1,552 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Chartist Inc holds 3,978 shares with $441.69 million value, up from 2,426 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $239.31 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.04% or $4.16 during the last trading session, reaching $132.85. About 11.46 million shares traded or 28.17% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 10/05/2018 – Disney Parks: PHOTOS: Stars from Marvel Studios’ “Avengers: Infinity War” visited Shanghai Disney Resort for an; 20/04/2018 – Netflix nears Walt Disney’s valuation on growth hopes; 08/05/2018 – bernadette baum: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal – sources #mergers; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – ON AUG. 29, 2017, IGER AND RUPERT MURDOCH AGREED TO EXPLORE “MERITS AND FEASIBILITY” OF PURSUING A POTENTIAL BUSINESS COMBINATION; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Netflix tops Disney as most valuable media property; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q EPS $1.95; 19/04/2018 – SKY SKYB.L CEO SAYS HAS BEEN SOME INTERACTION WITH COMCAST CMCSA.O; 27/03/2018 – Walt Disney Co. CDS Widens 4 Bps, Most in 12 Months

The stock of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 0.68% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $134.81. About 65,565 shares traded. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) has risen 24.96% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.96% the S&P500. Some Historical USPH News: 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Acquired Majority Interest in Provider of Industrial Injury Prevention Services; 22/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – US Physical Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 08/03/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 23C/SHR FROM 20C; 01/05/2018 – U.S. Physical Therapy Makes Second Acquisition in Industrial Injury Prevention Sector; 03/05/2018 – U.S. PHYSICAL THERAPY INC USPH.N – COMPANY NO LONGER HAS MANDATORILY REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST; 08/05/2018 – US Physical at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 US Physical Therapy 4Q Rev $109.2M; 03/05/2018 – US Physical Therapy 1Q EPS 27cThe move comes after 5 months positive chart setup for the $1.72B company. It was reported on Aug, 14 by Barchart.com. We have $145.59 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:USPH worth $137.60M more.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $152,649 activity. Gilmartin Kathleen A had bought 500 shares worth $52,585. On Monday, March 18 the insider Chapman Harry S bought $100,064.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.72 billion. The Company’s clinics provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries. It has a 93.75 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned and operated 540 outpatient physical therapy clinics in 42 states; and managed 20 physical therapy facilities for unaffiliated third parties, including hospitals and physician groups.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 8 investors sold U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. shares while 55 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 63 raised stakes. 12.57 million shares or 2.40% less from 12.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pnc Fincl reported 3,512 shares. Fifth Third Commercial Bank stated it has 899 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,501 shares. Mufg Americas holds 0% or 119 shares in its portfolio. 365 were reported by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Llc. Eulav Asset reported 0.28% stake. Fmr Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) for 76,971 shares. Smith Asset Mngmt Grp Incorporated Lp has invested 0.01% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Illinois-based Blair William And Company Il has invested 0.01% in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH). Ftb Advsr, a Tennessee-based fund reported 234 shares. Parametric Portfolio Associate Lc holds 39,766 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al, a Virginia-based fund reported 19,800 shares. Us Savings Bank De accumulated 13,585 shares. Qs Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,200 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 8,613 shares.

More notable recent U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “4 Days To Buy U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Before The Ex-Dividend Date – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “US Physical Therapy Inc (USPH) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) CEO Chris Reading on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 10, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Are Crazy About U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (USPH) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 12,506 were accumulated by Kingfisher Capital Limited Liability Corp. Lee Danner Bass Inc accumulated 158,492 shares. Gyroscope Cap Group Inc Ltd Co has 8,847 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Connors Investor Service has 132,937 shares. 22,189 are held by Check Mngmt Inc Ca. Wade G W accumulated 20,768 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Community Tru Inv reported 70,746 shares. Mai Capital Management has 72,046 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.2% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 462,533 shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd Co reported 15,778 shares. Alpine Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 7.72% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 240,426 shares. Srs Mngmt Lc invested in 2.95% or 1.18 million shares. Seabridge Limited Liability reported 706 shares. 205,304 are owned by Earnest Prtn Limited Liability Co. Inr Advisory Ltd Liability Com holds 0% of its portfolio in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 93 shares.

Chartist Inc decreased Ishares Russell 2000 Growth (IWO) stake by 110 shares to 4,055 valued at $797.52 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr S&P Homebuilders (XHB) stake by 516 shares and now owns 21,424 shares. Spdr S&P Bank (KBE) was reduced too.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Thursday, June 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Thursday, May 16. As per Monday, May 6, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Wednesday, May 1. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 30 by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 9 by Citigroup. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, May 7 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Wednesday, May 8.