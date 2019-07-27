U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (USPH) and MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) Comparing side by side

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. (NYSE:USPH) and MEDNAX Inc. (NYSE:MD) compete against each other in the Specialized Health Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 114 3.55 N/A 1.71 67.79 MEDNAX Inc. 29 0.57 N/A 2.73 10.42

In table 1 we can see U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and MEDNAX Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. MEDNAX Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. is trading at a higher P/E ratio than MEDNAX Inc., indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 shows U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and MEDNAX Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 0.00% 10.1% 4.7% MEDNAX Inc. 0.00% -1.2% -0.6%

Risk and Volatility

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. has a beta of 1.12 and its 12.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, MEDNAX Inc.’s 45.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 while its Quick Ratio is 1.2. On the competitive side is, MEDNAX Inc. which has a 2.5 Current Ratio and a 2.5 Quick Ratio. MEDNAX Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. and MEDNAX Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MEDNAX Inc. 1 0 1 2.50

Competitively the average price target of MEDNAX Inc. is $36.5, which is potential 53.10% upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 0% of U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. shares and 96.2% of MEDNAX Inc. shares. U.S. Physical Therapy Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 1.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.2% of MEDNAX Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. -0.17% 0.17% 8.67% 0.02% 27.94% 13.13% MEDNAX Inc. -2.8% 3.37% -18.88% -29.78% -38.77% -13.67%

For the past year U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. had bullish trend while MEDNAX Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

U.S. Physical Therapy Inc. beats MEDNAX Inc. on 8 of the 11 factors.

MEDNAX, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides neonatal, anesthesia, maternal-fetal, and other pediatric subspecialties physician services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians; anesthesia and anesthesia subspecialty care; and acute and chronic pain management services. It also provides maternal-fetal care, including inpatient and office-based clinical care to expectant mothers and their unborn babies through maternal-fetal medicine subspecialists, as well as obstetricians and other clinicians consisting of maternal-fetal nurse practitioners, certified nurse mid-wives, ultrasonographers, and genetic counselors. The companyÂ’s pediatric cardiology care services comprise inpatient and office-based pediatric cardiology care of the fetus, infant, child, and adolescent patient with congenital heart defects and acquired heart disease, as well as adults with congenital heart defects through pediatric cardiologist subspecialists and other related clinical professionals. In addition, it provides other pediatric subspecialty care services through pediatric subspecialists, such as pediatric intensivists, pediatric hospitalists, and pediatric surgeons, as well as pediatric ear, nose, and throat physicians; and support services in the areas of hospitals, primarily in the pediatric emergency rooms, labor and delivery areas, and nursery and pediatric departments. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s network consisted of approximately 3,600 affiliated physicians. MEDNAX, Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Sunrise, Florida.