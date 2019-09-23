U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)’s Stock Insider Purchase – Edward Karr Acquired 25,000 Shares; SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES G (SCNLF) Shorts Down By 33.33%

SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES G (OTCMKTS:SCNLF) had a decrease of 33.33% in short interest. SCNLF’s SI was 1,000 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 33.33% from 1,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 5 days are for SCANCELL HOLDINGS PLC ORDINARY SHARES G (OTCMKTS:SCNLF)’s short sellers to cover SCNLF’s short positions. It closed at $0.08 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 23, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Scancell Holdings plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel monoclonal antibodies and vaccines for the treatment of cancer based on its ImmunoBody and Moditope platforms in the United Kingdom. The company has market cap of $36.42 million. The Company’s products include SCIB1, a plasmid DNA vaccine, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of melanoma; SCIB2 to treat lung cancer antigen; and Modi-1, which is in the pre-clinical development to treat triple negative breast cancer, ovarian cancer, and sarcoma. It currently has negative earnings. Scancell Holdings plc has a research collaboration agreement with BioNTech to develop T-cell therapies for the treatment of cancer.

The stock increased 0.93% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.08. About 124,561 shares traded. U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) has declined 23.85% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.85% the S&P500. Some Historical USAU News: 14/05/2018 U.S. Gold Corp. Plans to Commence 2018 Drill Programs at Copper King

The President and CEO of U.S. Gold Corp, Edward Karr is in the stock market news today. It was made public in a document filled by Edward Karr and submitted to the Washington-based SEC on September 23, 2019, he purchased 25,000 shares from the public firm valued at near $25,000 U.S. Dollars. The purchased shares average price was $1.0000. At the moment, Edward Karr owns 1.26 million shares or around 5.42% of U.S. Gold Corp’s market cap (total dollar market value of all company’s outstanding shares).