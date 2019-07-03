U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS)

We will be comparing the differences between U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Golden Star Resources Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSS) as far as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Gold industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Golden Star Resources Ltd. 4 1.72 N/A -0.23 0.00

Demonstrates U.S. Gold Corp. and Golden Star Resources Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3% Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0.00% -37.3% -5.6%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 1.2% of U.S. Gold Corp. shares and 61.4% of Golden Star Resources Ltd. shares. 13.3% are U.S. Gold Corp.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Golden Star Resources Ltd. has 26.52% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Gold Corp. 7.09% 23.88% 37.36% 25.12% -3.91% 40.41% Golden Star Resources Ltd. 0% -12.17% 1.79% 31.46% 11.83% 26.03%

For the past year U.S. Gold Corp. was more bullish than Golden Star Resources Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Golden Star Resources Ltd. beats U.S. Gold Corp.

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground development project, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and Bogoso gold mining and processing operation located near the town of Prestea, Ghana. It also holds interests in various gold exploration projects in Ghana and other parts of West Africa, and in South America, as well as holds and manages exploration properties in Brazil. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.