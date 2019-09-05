U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Gold. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 54.55 N/A -0.14 0.00

Demonstrates U.S. Gold Corp. and Comstock Mining Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3% Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -89.5% -30.5%

U.S. Gold Corp.’s volatility measures that it’s 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.96 beta. Comstock Mining Inc.’s 76.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.24 beta.

U.S. Gold Corp. and Comstock Mining Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 8.5%. About 13% of U.S. Gold Corp.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10% Comstock Mining Inc. -16.4% -20.32% -39.04% -21.97% -21.02% 10%

For the past year U.S. Gold Corp. was bullish than Comstock Mining Inc.

Comstock Mining Inc. beats U.S. Gold Corp. on 4 of the 6 factors.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.