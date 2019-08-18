U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) and Its Competitors Financial Results Comparison

U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

U.S. Gold Corp. has 1.3% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its peers. 13% of U.S. Gold Corp. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have U.S. Gold Corp. and its competitors’ return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.30% -88.30% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares U.S. Gold Corp. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold Corp. N/A 1 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of recent ratings for U.S. Gold Corp. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 2.00 2.00 1.54 2.64

The potential upside of the peers is 106.64%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of U.S. Gold Corp. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year U.S. Gold Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Gold Corp. has a beta of 0.96 and its 4.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. In other hand, U.S. Gold Corp.’s peers have beta of 0.63 which is 36.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Dividends

U.S. Gold Corp. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

U.S. Gold Corp.’s peers beat on 3 of the 4 factors U.S. Gold Corp.