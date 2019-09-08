U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Contrasting side by side

As Gold businesses, U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.52 0.00 Franco-Nevada Corporation 81 27.02 N/A 0.75 115.93

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of U.S. Gold Corp. and Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Gold Corp. 0.00% -91.3% -88.3% Franco-Nevada Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for U.S. Gold Corp. and Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00 Franco-Nevada Corporation 0 3 0 2.00

Competitively the average price target of Franco-Nevada Corporation is $85.33, which is potential -11.60% downside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

U.S. Gold Corp. and Franco-Nevada Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 79.13%. 13% are U.S. Gold Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Gold Corp. -4.81% -2.94% -15.38% -2.94% -23.85% 10% Franco-Nevada Corporation -3.3% 4.09% 22.81% 13.76% 18.93% 23.74%

For the past year U.S. Gold Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Franco-Nevada Corporation.

Summary

Franco-Nevada Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors U.S. Gold Corp.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.