U.S. Gold Corp. (USAU) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) Contrasting side by side

As Gold businesses, U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ:USAU) and Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|1
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.52
|0.00
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|81
|27.02
|N/A
|0.75
|115.93
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of U.S. Gold Corp. and Franco-Nevada Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|0.00%
|-91.3%
|-88.3%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for U.S. Gold Corp. and Franco-Nevada Corporation.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|0
|3
|0
|2.00
Competitively the average price target of Franco-Nevada Corporation is $85.33, which is potential -11.60% downside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
U.S. Gold Corp. and Franco-Nevada Corporation has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.3% and 79.13%. 13% are U.S. Gold Corp.’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2% of Franco-Nevada Corporation’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Gold Corp.
|-4.81%
|-2.94%
|-15.38%
|-2.94%
|-23.85%
|10%
|Franco-Nevada Corporation
|-3.3%
|4.09%
|22.81%
|13.76%
|18.93%
|23.74%
For the past year U.S. Gold Corp.’s stock price has smaller growth than Franco-Nevada Corporation.
Summary
Franco-Nevada Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors U.S. Gold Corp.
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, and Africa. The company also has interests in silver; platinum group metals, including palladium; other minerals, including base metals, iron ore, coal, and industrial and miscellaneous minerals; and oil and gas properties. As of March 21, 2017, it had a portfolio of 259 mineral assets and 80 oil and gas assets. Franco-Nevada Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
