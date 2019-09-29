U S Global Investors Upped Stake in Medifast (MED); Qualcomm (QCOM) Shareholder Optimum Investment Advisors Has Increased Its Holding

Optimum Investment Advisors increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 2465.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Optimum Investment Advisors bought 12,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 12,827 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $93.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $76.63. About 4.22M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 13/04/2018 – Qualcomm will refile with MOFCOM; 27/05/2018 – Report on Business: Qualcomm to meet with Chinese regulators in push to clear US$44-billion NXP deal; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Chairman Jacobs with Independent Director — Barron’s Blog; 12/04/2018 – JACOBS IS SAID TO BE MAKING PROGRESS IN QUALCOMM BID FUNDING; 14/03/2018 – Broadcom abandons Qualcomm takeover bid after Trump block. via @verge; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Picks New Board Chairman As Broadcom Bid Looms; 05/03/2018 – QUALCOMM – BROADCOM HAS BEEN INTERACTING WITH CFIUS “FOR WEEKS” AND MADE TWO WRITTEN SUBMISSIONS TO CFIUS; 25/04/2018 – Qualcomm Sees 3Q Adj EPS 65c-Adj EPS 75c; 18/03/2018 – Ex-Qualcomm chief aims to build support for takeover bid; 06/03/2018 – US security panel warns against Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 66.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 3,035 shares as the company's stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 7,608 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 4,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.20B market cap company. The stock increased 1.12% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $101.01. About 352,381 shares traded or 9.89% up from the average. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500.

More notable recent Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) news were published by: Marketwatch.com which released: “Cannabis stocks mixed as CannTrust hit by product return, MedMen boosted by delivery launch – MarketWatch” on August 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medifast: An Undervalued And Overlooked High Growth Stock – Seeking Alpha” published on September 10, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Medifast, Inc. to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter Ended June 30, 2019 – PRNewswire” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday – Benzinga” published on September 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “When Should You Buy Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 0.05% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) or 22,753 shares. Chickasaw Cap Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.1% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Meeder Asset reported 95 shares. Wellington Management Group Llp reported 18,881 shares stake. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated stated it has 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Pnc Financial Ser Group Inc Inc invested in 0% or 555 shares. Us Comml Bank De accumulated 452 shares. Advisory Networks Limited Liability Company holds 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 425 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement reported 5,581 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 4,052 shares. Susquehanna Int Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). 4,400 are owned by Icon Advisers. Comerica Comml Bank accumulated 11,170 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Arizona State Retirement reported 0.03% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allegiant Travel Co (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 31,835 shares to 19,185 shares, valued at $2.75 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jetblue Awys Corp (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 33,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,429 shares, and cut its stake in B2gold Corp (NYSEMKT:BTG).