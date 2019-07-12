U S Global Investors Trimmed United Contl Hldgs (UAL) Holding as Stock Declined; Equity Residential (EQR) Shareholder Amica Mutual Insurance Company Has Raised Its Stake by $781,425

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (UAL) by 12.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 14,922 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 103,558 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26M, down from 118,480 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in United Contl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $89.48. About 2.26 million shares traded. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) has risen 23.57% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical UAL News: 08/05/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES UAL.N IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR WIDE-BODY JETS TO REPLACE FLEET OF 50 BOEING 767 JETLINERS; 05/03/2018 – UNITED AIRLINES HITS `PAUSE’ ON NEW EMPLOYEE INCENTIVE PROGRAM; 17/04/2018 – UAL SEES FY ADJ EPS $7.00 TO $8.50, SAW $6.50 TO $8.50; 13/03/2018 – UNITED CONTINENTAL TARGETS ABOUT 25% CAGR EPS 2018 THROUGH 2020; 23/04/2018 – United Airlines CEO’s 2017 pay halved; chairman to step down; 30/05/2018 – UNITED WORKERS EXCITED ABOUT COMPANY GROWTH, CHANGES: KIRBY; 17/04/2018 – United Continental 1Q Traffic Up 4.7%; 14/03/2018 – UNITED SAYS ATTENDANT DID NOT KNOWINGLY PLACE DOG IN OVERHEAD; 30/05/2018 – UAL DIVIDEND WOULD BE BASED ON ‘MUCH HIGHER’ VALUATION: KIRBY; 19/04/2018 – United Airlines Receives “Best-of-the-Best” Award for Commitment to Diversity and Inclusion Across All Communities

Amica Mutual Insurance Company increased its stake in Equity Residential (EQR) by 38.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Amica Mutual Insurance Company bought 10,419 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 37,162 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.80M, up from 26,743 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Company who had been investing in Equity Residential for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $79.29. About 1.48M shares traded or 26.62% up from the average. Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) has risen 22.31% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.88% the S&P500. Some Historical EQR News: 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q EPS 36c-EPS 40c; 25/04/2018 – EQR: NYC RENEWAL RATES ARE UP 2.9%; 24/04/2018 – EQUITY RESIDENTIAL 1Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C, EST. 77C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q Rev $633M; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q FFO 71c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential Sees 2Q FFO 77c/Shr-FFO 81c/Shr; 24/04/2018 – EQR SEES 2Q NORMALIZED FFO/SHR 77C TO 81C, EST. 80C; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential’s Forecast Beats Projections — Earnings Review; 25/04/2018 – EQR: ‘PRICE PRESSURE’ EXPECTED IN LA WITH NEW SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – Equity Residential 1Q EPS 57c

Analysts await United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) to report earnings on July, 16. They expect $4.04 earnings per share, up 25.08% or $0.81 from last year’s $3.23 per share. UAL’s profit will be $1.06B for 5.54 P/E if the $4.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.15 actual earnings per share reported by United Airlines Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 251.30% EPS growth.