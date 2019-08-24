U S Global Investors Trimmed Its Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Stake by $387,360; Share Value Rose; Dollar Tree (DLTR) Shareholder Schaller Investment Group Has Lifted Position by $4.51 Million as Share Price Declined

Schaller Investment Group Inc increased its stake in Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) by 171.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc bought 42,960 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The hedge fund held 67,960 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.14M, up from 25,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Dollar Tree Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $2.05 during the last trading session, reaching $95.16. About 2.53 million shares traded or 20.03% up from the average. Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) has risen 13.03% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.03% the S&P500. Some Historical DLTR News: 30/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree 1Q EPS 67c; 07/03/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC DLTR.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $22.7 BLN TO $23.12 BLN; 09/04/2018 – Ace Hardware and Dollar Tree Earn Top Customer Experience Ratings for Retailers, According to Temkin Group; 15/05/2018 – Lone Pine Adds Dollar Tree, Exits AB InBev: 13F; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR TREE INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE SAME-STORE SALES INCREASED 1.4 PCT; 31/05/2018 – Dollar Tree Lowers Full-Year Outlook — Earnings Review; 02/04/2018 – DOLLAR TREE FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s Rates Dollar Tree’s New Notes Baa3; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 24,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 175,839 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88 million, down from 200,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.39% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $17.22. About 3.82M shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – LOWER COMPLETION FACTOR RESULTED IN QTRLY CAPACITY GROWTH BELOW LOW-END OF GUIDANCE RANGE FROM JANUARY; 25/04/2018 – JetBlue Is Refining Long Beach, Calif. Schedule to Better Meet the Needs of the Market; 10/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – TRAFFIC IN APRIL INCREASED 5.7 PERCENT FROM APRIL 2017, ON A CAPACITY INCREASE OF 5.3 PERCENT; 07/05/2018 – New York Post: JetBlue plane makes emergency landing after cockpit window cracked; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS – REACHED AGREEMENT IN PRINCIPLE WITH AIR LINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION (ALPA) REGARDING JETBLUE’S PILOTS; 12/03/2018 – JetBlue Promotes Doug McGraw to Vice President, Corporate Communications and Elizabeth Windram to Vice President, Marketing; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q RASM Down3%-Flat; 26/04/2018 – Sen. Feinsten: Feinstein: JetBlue’s Return Great Win for Ontario Airport, Inland Empire; 02/05/2018 – JetBlue Brings Humanity Back to Air Travel All Over Again With Highly Anticipated A320 Interior Cabin Restyling; 12/03/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – REVENUE PASSENGER MILES IN FEBRUARY 2018 WERE 3.7 BLN, UP 6.8%

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.62 million for 6.73 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

