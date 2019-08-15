U S Global Investors Trimmed Its Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) Holding by $13.60 Million; Market Value Rose; Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) Holding Held by Apriem Advisors

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (IAG) by 98.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 247,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.64% . The institutional investor held 2,800 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $154,000, down from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $3.355. About 2.12 million shares traded. IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE:IAG) has declined 34.95% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.95% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS 9C, EST. 2C; 07/05/2018 – Iamgold 1Q Adj EPS 9c; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q EPS 9c; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 13/04/2018 – Iamgold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD TO COLLABORATE WITH TRADEWIND TO BOOST UTILITY OF GOLD; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD KEEPS ANNUAL PRODUCTION & COST GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED

Apriem Advisors increased its stake in Koninklijke Philips N V (PHG) by 17.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apriem Advisors bought 21,264 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.51% . The institutional investor held 142,616 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.83 million, up from 121,352 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apriem Advisors who had been investing in Koninklijke Philips N V for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $41.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $45.41. About 400,011 shares traded. Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE:PHG) has risen 6.85% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.85% the S&P500. Some Historical PHG News: 14/03/2018 – Food Lion to Expand Its Store Network in the Greater Norfolk, Va., Area; 08/03/2018 – Philips selected by Partners HealthCare and Triad HealthCare Network to help reduce costs of at-risk patients; 11/05/2018 – Philips, Emory Healthcare and Royal Perth Hospital in Australia partner to launch remote intensive care monitoring program; 26/03/2018 – Philips enhances point-of-care ultrasound with Reacts platform for remote collaboration and virtual training; 23/05/2018 – TPV Technology: Philips to License Trademarks for Sales, Marketing and Distribution of Products Worldwide; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Philips Medical Systems (Cleveland) Inc- Brilliance 64 with 4.1.7 XX026 software version model number 728231 Product Usage; 07/05/2018 – Food Lion Celebrates Teachers With 5% MVP Discount on Teacher Appreciation Day, Tuesday, May 8; 16/03/2018 – Philips Lighting Changes Name to Signify; 09/03/2018 – Goby and Kolibree are two other startups trying to crack into the market that’s dominated by Procter & Gamble’s Oral-B and Philips’ Sonicare; 16/05/2018 – PHILIPS LIGHTING NV LIGHT.AS – TODAY LAUNCHED ITS NEW COMPANY NAME

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lgi Homes Inc (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 7,241 shares to 17,327 shares, valued at $1.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 50,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co/The (NYSE:BA).

