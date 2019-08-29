U S Global Investors Stake In Pool (POOL) Was Has Increased; American Intl Group (AIG) Holder Oppenheimer & Company Decreased Its Holding

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 2,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% . The institutional investor held 10,769 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78M, up from 8,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $197.45. About 34,078 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 25.53% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.53% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – BOARD AUTHORIZED ADDITIONAL $200.0 MLN UNDER EXISTING SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Raises Quarterly Dividend 22% To 45 Cents A Share, Boosts Share Buyback Program — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Pool Corp Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – POOL CORP – REPURCHASE AMOUNT ADDS TO $36.7 MLN REMAINING UNDER EXISTING AUTHORIZATION AS OF MAY 2, 2018; 31/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Citi’s 2018 Small & Mid Cap Conference

Oppenheimer & Company Inc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer & Company Inc sold 12,172 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The institutional investor held 35,321 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.52 million, down from 47,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer & Company Inc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.74 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $52.58. About 459,800 shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 12/04/2018 – AIG – ANTHONY VIDOVICH WILL JOIN COMPANY AS CHIEF CLAIMS OFFICER, GENERAL INSURANCE, EFFECTIVE MAY 14, 2018; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SUPREME COURT REJECTS GREENBERG’S STARR INTERNATIONAL CO APPEAL IN DISPUTE OVER 2008 AIG BAILOUT; 14/05/2018 – AIG Names Mark D. Lyons as Senior Vice President & Chief Actuary, General Insurance; 20/04/2018 – AIG TO REDEEM 8.000% & 8.625% JR SUB DEBS DUE 2038; 02/05/2018 – AIG 1Q General Insurance Loss Ratio 67.2; 09/05/2018 – AIG Shareholders Also Voted to Support Each of Two Proposals Recommended; 27/03/2018 – AIG Pays Duperreault $43.1 Million in First Year as Firm’s CEO; 03/05/2018 – AIG EXEC SAYS COMPANY IS REBALANCING CASUALTY BOOK AND GETTING OUT OF LEAD EXCESS CASUALTY – CONF CALL; 27/03/2018 – AIG pays Duperreault $14.9mn for 8 months of work; 12/04/2018 – EY – FIVE YEAR STRATEGIC TAX COMPLIANCE AND TECHNOLOGY AGREEMENT WAS EFFECTIVE AS OF FEB 5, 2018

Since August 2, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $93,598 activity.

More notable recent Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Pool Corporation (POOL) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Factors Likely to Shape Malibu Boats’ (MBUU) Earnings in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on August 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Housing ETFs & Stocks to Buy on Likely September Rate Cut – Nasdaq” on August 23, 2019. More interesting news about Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “MarketAxess to Acquire US Treasuries Trading Operator LiquidityEdge – NASDAQ.com – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Is Pool Corp. (POOL) Up 3.3% Since Last Earnings Report? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 17, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX) by 16,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 24,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,410 shares, and cut its stake in Yamana Gold Inc (NYSE:AUY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. M&T Bankshares Corporation accumulated 0% or 3,450 shares. Guggenheim Limited, a Illinois-based fund reported 8,219 shares. Creative Planning reported 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Moreover, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.06% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 8,200 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,349 shares. Cwm Ltd Llc has invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Oak Ridge Lc holds 1.08% or 103,295 shares in its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs, a Washington-based fund reported 24 shares. Camarda Fincl Ltd Company invested 0% in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Captrust Advsr stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Personal Cap Advsr Corporation stated it has 183,426 shares. 68 were accumulated by Advisory Service Net Limited Co. Principal Financial Gru Inc holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 175,377 shares. Voya Limited Co owns 11,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Eaton Vance Mngmt accumulated 57,906 shares.

More notable recent American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Stock Market News: AIG Posts an Impressive Quarter; Anadarko Officially Embraces New Bid – Yahoo Finance” on May 07, 2019, also Gurufocus.com with their article: “Richard Pzena Trims Franklin Resources, AIG Positions – GuruFocus.com” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “American International Group (AIG) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “AIG Board of Directors Declares Common Stock Dividend and Series A Preferred Stock Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “AIG Appoints Richard Olsen Chief Actuary, General Insurance – Business Wire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nordea Investment Ab accumulated 456,300 shares. Stephens Ar reported 0.03% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Benjamin F Edwards stated it has 170 shares. Markston Lc stated it has 285,403 shares. Boston Private Wealth Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.02% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Hbk Invests LP invested in 0.01% or 16,981 shares. 4.90M are held by Charles Schwab Invest Management. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 0.03% or 551,182 shares. New York-based Gamco Et Al has invested 0.03% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Liability accumulated 623,349 shares. Tradition Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.32% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 27,623 shares. Lpl Ltd Liability invested in 0.01% or 110,656 shares. Goelzer Invest Mgmt holds 0.45% or 110,193 shares. 10.78M were accumulated by Geode Cap Limited Liability Co. Bbva Compass Fincl Bank has invested 0.27% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Oppenheimer & Company Inc, which manages about $8.66B and $3.74 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 6,509 shares to 18,080 shares, valued at $935,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 12,387 shares in the quarter, for a total of 35,660 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.