U S Global Investors Raised Stake in Boeing Co/The (BA); United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) Holder Hollencrest Securities Lifted Its Holding

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co/The (BA) by 63.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 5,067 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 13,022 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.50M, up from 7,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co/The for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.95B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.45 during the last trading session, reaching $330.45. About 3.83 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – LUV, GE, BA: Breaking: NTSB Chairman Robert Sumwalt confirms one person died after an engine failed on a Southwest Airlines flight that was diverted to Philadelphia today. – ! $LUV $GE $BA; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Ventures invests outside the U.S. for the first time, contributing to the most recent funding round of Australian start-up Myriota; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: Boeing allegedly hit with `WannaCry’ cyberattack; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP INC – ENTIRE ORDER OF NEW 787S WILL BE POWERED WITH GENERAL ELECTRIC’S GENX-1B ENGINES; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 14/03/2018 – If President Donald Trump imposes a $60 billion tariff on Chinese goods, China can slap back against U.S. companies, such as Boeing; 23/05/2018 – BOEING: ETIHAD AIRWAYS TO OPTIMIZE OPS WITH CREW MANAGEMENT SOL; 12/04/2018 – Rolls-Royce and Boeing back UK minnow’s rocket engine technology; 06/03/2018 – Boeing, Hawaiian Airlines Announce Purchase of 10 787 Dreamliners; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS PURCHASE COMPRISES ALL-CASH TRANSACTION FOR $63/SHR

Hollencrest Securities Llc increased its stake in United Parcel Srvc Class B (UPS) by 25.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hollencrest Securities Llc bought 73,031 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 361,144 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.35 million, up from 288,113 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hollencrest Securities Llc who had been investing in United Parcel Srvc Class B for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $99.01B market cap company. The stock increased 2.09% or $2.36 during the last trading session, reaching $115.3. About 2.62 million shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q Net $1.35B; 19/03/2018 – UPS London Switches On Smart Grid To Super-Charge Electric Delivery Fleet; 25/04/2018 – UPS – FINANCIAL DETAILS OF VOLUNTARY PROGRAM WILL BE DISCLOSED AT A FUTURE DATE; 05/04/2018 – Jordan Uninterruptible Power Supply (UPS) Systems Market 2018-2024: Government Initiatives to Spur the Demand for UPS Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 13/04/2018 – Goldman Veteran Running London Bourse Opens Door to Mega Tie-Ups; 26/04/2018 – UPS CFO Richard Peretz Says Amazon Is an Important Partner (Video); 02/04/2018 – Free Chips and Salsa Spurs Jump in Chili’s Rewards Sign-Ups; 26/03/2018 – DANA UPS CASH CONSIDERATION FOR GKN DRIVELINE BY £100M; 25/04/2018 – UPS – NEW INITIATIVE WILL REDUCE HEADCOUNT AND LOWER ON-GOING OPERATING EXPENSE; 07/03/2018 – RPT-DEUTSCHE POST DPWGn.DE CFO SAYS OPERATING PROFIT IN LETTER AND PARCEL LIKELY FLAT THIS YR, NO POSTAGE MARK-UPS BUT HIGHER COSTS THIS YR

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Skywest Inc (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 18,645 shares to 57,036 shares, valued at $3.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX) by 16,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NYSE:NEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Hollencrest Securities Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $743.84 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small Cap 600 Etf (VIOO) by 77,689 shares to 73,494 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Alphabet Inc. Class A by 408 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,197 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).