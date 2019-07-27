U S Global Investors Raised Holding in Sinopec (SNP) by $592,500 as Stock Value Declined; Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) Holder Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America Lowered Holding by $472,275 as Stock Price Rose

Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America decreased its stake in Universal Health Rlty Incm T (UHT) by 34.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America sold 6,297 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,854 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $897,000, down from 18,151 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association Of America who had been investing in Universal Health Rlty Incm T for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.26 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.25% or $2.01 during the last trading session, reaching $91.3. About 85,973 shares traded or 37.18% up from the average. Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) has risen 38.28% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.85% the S&P500. Some Historical UHT News: 08/03/2018 Universal Health Realty Trust: Gayle L. Capozzalo Elected to Board of Trustees, James E. Dalton Jr. to Retire in June; 19/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Circular From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd. On Other; 09/05/2018 – Universal Health Realty Short-Interest Ratio Up 35% to 12 Days; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q FFO 84c/Shr; 26/04/2018 – Universal Health Realty 1Q EPS 70c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Health Realty Income Trus, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHT); 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME TRUST – NEW CREDIT AGREEMENT IS AVAILABLE ON A REVOLVING BASIS UNTIL MARCH 27, 2022; 29/03/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH REALTY INCOME – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, MAY REQUEST REVOLVING LINE OF CREDIT BE INCREASED BY UP TO ADDITIONAL $50 MLN – SEC FILING

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Corp (SNP) by 2142.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $90.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $65.34. About 147,046 shares traded. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 31.67% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.10% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 23/03/2018 – STATE-BACKED FUNDS BOUGHT LARGE-CAP STOCKS INCLUDING CHINA PETROLEUM & CHEMICAL CORP. AND CHINA LIFE INSURANCE CO – BLOOMBERG, CITING; 24/05/2018 – Chinese, others clamor for crude exports, but U.S. straining capacity; 17/04/2018 – Unipec and ENOC place lowest offers in Bangladesh oil import tender; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude oil imports to all-time high; 06/03/2018 Sinopec starts operation of refined oil pipeline in east Zhejiang; 25/04/2018 – SINOPEC PLANS TO REDUCE SAUDI CRUDE OIL LOADINGS IN JUNE, JULY AFTER 40 PCT CUT IN MAY – UNIPEC OFFICIALS; 07/03/2018 – China February crude oil imports down 20.6 pct from January; 02/04/2018 – CHINA’S SINOPEC MAKES ANOTHER SHALE GAS DISCOVERY IN WEIRONG, SICHUAN – SENIOR COMPANY OFFICIAL; 25/03/2018 – HK Bourse: Overseas Regulatory Announcement From China Petroleum & Chemical Corp; 02/04/2018 – China’s Sinopec aims for shale gas output of 10 bcm by 2020

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Best Performing Large-Cap ADRs: January 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on February 04, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “20 Oil Stocks for an Unpredictable Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on May 24, 2018, Investorplace.com published: “10 Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Expects to Soar for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sinopec: An Underfollowed And Undervalued Dividend Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on June 28, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (SNP) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 25, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 10,758 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 41,095 shares, and cut its stake in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX).

More notable recent Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2019 First Quarter Financial Results – PRNewswire” on April 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wall Street Sunday Breakfast: Stocks To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on June 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Universal Health Realty Income Trust: Little Known With A Solid Yield And Balance Sheet – Seeking Alpha” on February 10, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Apple’s WWDC, DuPont’s Return And Tariff Anxiety – Seeking Alpha” published on June 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Health Services, Inc. Reports 2019 Second Quarter Financial Results And Increases To Stock Repurchase Program And Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” with publication date: July 25, 2019.