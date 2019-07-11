U S Global Investors Position in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Decreased by $2.47 Million as Market Value Declined; Cadence Bank Na Holding in Pepsico (PEP) Has Boosted as Stock Value Rose

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $133.95. About 2.60M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Leadership to Report to Frito-Lay North America; 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 05/03/2018 Bundaberg Brewed Drinks And PepsiCo Announce Distribution Partnership As Non-Alcoholic Craft Beverage Market Continues Explosiv; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSClENCE; 05/03/2018 – PEPSICO IN DISTRIBUTION PACT WITH BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees About $2B Share Repurchases in 2018; 10/05/2018 – Pepsi® Generations Summer Campaign Celebrates the Brand’s Rich Music History; Features Michael Jackson, Ray Charles and Britne; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 04/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – SHAREHOLDERS APPROVED, ON AN ADVISORY BASIS, PEPSICO’S EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 48,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.33% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 164,465 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54 million, down from 212,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $28.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $51.91. About 1.41M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 0.36% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.79% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 24/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: ENGINE INSPECTIONS STARTED BEFORE APRIL 20 FAA ORDER; 02/05/2018 – New York Post: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing due to broken window; 02/05/2018 – WJZ | CBS Baltimore: #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane flying from Chicago to New Jersey has been forced to land in; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 11/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines and Aircraft Mechanics Fraternal Assoc Reach an Agreement in Principle; 18/04/2018 – FRANCE’S BEA SAYS TO HELP WITH INVESTIGATION INTO ENGINE BLOWOUT ON SOUTHWEST BOEING 737; 19/04/2018 – Southwest Passenger Died of Blunt- Impact Trauma, Officials Say; 16/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – INCREASED COMPANY’S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND BY 28 PERCENT; 02/05/2018 – Southwest Jet With Cracked Window Diverts for Maintenance Check; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR 81.0 PCT VS 79.0 PCT YR AGO

More notable recent PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Previewing the Q2 Earnings Season – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PepsiCo (PEP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 03, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: NFLX, PEP, REGN – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/09/2019: ETSY,PEP,BJ – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PepsiCo (PEP) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montrusco Bolton Invs Inc accumulated 110,419 shares or 0.91% of the stock. Veritable Lp invested in 0.28% or 114,919 shares. Wellington Shields Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company has 0.37% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 17,638 shares. Grandfield Dodd Ltd Liability Corporation reported 31,929 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon reported 0.67% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 307,160 shares. Cohen Lawrence B accumulated 3.2% or 37,152 shares. Stonebridge Capital Advsrs Ltd Com owns 17,383 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Cleararc Capital reported 34,067 shares. Gw Henssler owns 144,544 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Port Management invested 3.46% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lowe Brockenbrough And stated it has 1.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ci Investments has invested 0.17% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co accumulated 1,253 shares or 0% of the stock. First Lp, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.19M shares.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 14,768 shares to 64,050 shares, valued at $5.33 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Incorporated (D B A Uas Asset Management) has invested 1.97% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Goldman Sachs accumulated 3.15M shares. Tarbox Family Office has 0.3% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Moreover, Shellback Capital Limited Partnership has 0.28% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 45,000 shares. Comerica Retail Bank owns 0.04% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 94,526 shares. Ftb Inc invested in 1,834 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Fort Washington Invest Incorporated Oh reported 4,114 shares. Moreover, First Republic Invest Management has 0.01% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Panagora Asset Management invested in 35,169 shares. 6,846 were reported by Financial. Trustmark National Bank Trust Department holds 0.01% or 2,650 shares in its portfolio. 11,644 were reported by Blair William And Com Il. Bokf Na stated it has 22,356 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. 177 were accumulated by Gradient Invs Limited Liability Com. 53 were reported by Howe & Rusling.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 1,693 shares to 9,101 shares, valued at $1.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals by 205,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. LUV’s profit will be $746.44M for 9.47 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 95.71% EPS growth.