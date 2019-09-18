U S Global Investors Position in Medifast (MED) Has Lifted by $388,480 as Share Price Declined; Xilinx (XLNX) Market Valuation Declined While Saturna Capital Has Lifted Its Holding

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Medifast Inc (MED) by 66.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 3,035 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.20% . The institutional investor held 7,608 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $976,000, up from 4,573 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Medifast Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.27 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.71% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $107.65. About 200,392 shares traded. Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) has declined 34.42% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MED News: 03/05/2018 – Medifast 1Q EPS $1.01; 06/03/2018 – Medifast 4Q Rev $78M; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To EPS $3.55-EPS $3.65; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Glenn Welling Resigned From the Board; 15/05/2018 – Engaged Capital Adds Finisar, Exits Medifast, Cuts NCR: 13F; 06/03/2018 – Medifast: Michael Hoer Nominated to Be a Board Director; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Sees 2Q EPS 94c-EPS 97c; 15/03/2018 – Medifast, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – MEDIFAST INC MED.N RAISES FY 2018 SHR VIEW TO $3.55 TO $3.65; 03/05/2018 – Medifast Raises FY View To Rev $385M-$395M

Saturna Capital Corp increased its stake in Xilinx (XLNX) by 1.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Saturna Capital Corp bought 9,096 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.08% . The institutional investor held 622,481 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $73.40 million, up from 613,385 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Saturna Capital Corp who had been investing in Xilinx for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $104.56. About 1.41 million shares traded. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 56.67% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 56.67% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 17/04/2018 – Abaco Wins Orders for Next Generation Radar Systems for Deployment on 4th Generation Fighter Aircraft; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million; 25/04/2018 – XILINX BOOSTS DIVIDEND; 06/03/2018 Abaco Announces High Performance 3U VPX FMC+ FPGA Carrier Featuring Xilinx Ultrascale+, Zynq Ultrascale+ Technology; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 21/04/2018 – DJ Xilinx Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XLNX); 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q NET REV. $672.9M, EST. $650.3M; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – GROSS MARGIN IS EXPECTED TO BE 69% TO 71% FOR JUNE QUARTER; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 25/04/2018 – XILINX 4Q EPS 64C, EST. 65C

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $193.72M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 222,094 shares to 148,529 shares, valued at $8.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,227 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,361 shares, and cut its stake in Silvercorp Metals Inc (SVM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.26 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 26 investors sold MED shares while 67 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 12.29 million shares or 8.50% more from 11.33 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The New York-based State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). New York-based Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Usa) has invested 0.9% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Tortoise Investment Mgmt Ltd Co owns 25 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Bank & Trust Of America Corporation De invested 0% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). Ameriprise Fincl reported 136,233 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth invested 0% in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED). State Street Corporation holds 350,238 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Ifrah Financial Serv Incorporated stated it has 1,790 shares. Lpl Fin Lc, a California-based fund reported 2,588 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Inc, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 4,656 shares. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Medifast, Inc. (NYSE:MED) for 13,487 shares. Hillsdale Investment reported 13,870 shares. Burns J W And Com New York, New York-based fund reported 3,250 shares.

