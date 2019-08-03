U S Global Investors Position in Jetblue Awys (JBLU) Has Cut by $387,360; Genomic Health (GHDX) Stock Value Rose While Baker Bros Advisors LP Trimmed Stake by $108.15 Million

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Jetblue Awys Corp (JBLU) by 12.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 24,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.22% . The institutional investor held 175,839 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.88M, down from 200,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Jetblue Awys Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.64B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.03. About 3.21 million shares traded. JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) has risen 7.37% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical JBLU News: 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE: PLANS TO INCREASE TRANSCON FLIGHTS FROM L.A. BASIN; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement, source says [21:49 BST20 Apr 2018] [Proprietary] []; 24/04/2018 – JETBLUE AIRWAYS CORP – LOWER COMPLETION FACTOR RESULTED IN QTRLY CAPACITY GROWTH BELOW LOW-END OF GUIDANCE RANGE FROM JANUARY; 25/04/2018 – Ontario International Airport welcomes JetBlue; 12/04/2018 – JetSuite Plans 100-Plane Fleet With Qatar and JetBlue Backing; 11/05/2018 – JETBLUE PILOTS PACT NOW GOES TO ALPA MASTER EXECUTIVE COUNCIL; 20/04/2018 – JetBlue set for late Spring Europe flight announcement; 17/05/2018 – JETBLUE ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING CONCLUDES; 11/04/2018 – JetBlue Airways Reports March Traffic Increased 7.3% From a Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – JetBlue Sees 2Q RASM Down3%-Flat

Baker Bros Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Genomic Health Inc. (GHDX) by 13.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Bros Advisors Lp sold 1.55M shares as the company’s stock rose 14.30% . The hedge fund held 10.20 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $714.44M, down from 11.74M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Bros Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genomic Health Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $72.53. About 563,130 shares traded. Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) has risen 39.36% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 39.36% the S&P500. Some Historical GHDX News: 02/05/2018 – Genomic Health 1Q Rev $92.6M; 30/03/2018 – EPIC SCIENCES AND GENOMIC HEALTH ANNOUNCE FAVORABLE DRAFT LOCAL COVERAGE DETERMINATION (LCD) ON MEDICARE COVERAGE FOR USE OF THE ONCOTYPE DX® AR-V7 NUCLEUS DETECT™ TEST IN PATIENTS WITH METASTATIC…; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS – COS PLAN TO DEVELOP A DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT ONCOLOGY 500 ASSAY TO MEASURE POTENTIALLY PREDICTIVE GENOMIC BIOMARKERS; 23/04/2018 – Genomic Health Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH 4Q REV. $87.5M, EST. $89.0M; 05/03/2018 Genomic Health Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – RPT-GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN; 26/04/2018 – FOUNDATION MEDICINE- NEW ASSAY WILL INCLUDE OVER 70 GENES, GENOMIC BIOMARKERS FOR MICROSATELLITE INSTABILITY & BLOOD TUMOR MUTATIONAL BURDEN; 09/05/2018 – Genomic Health Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16; 08/03/2018 – GENOMIC HEALTH INC – SEES 2018 REVENUE FROM $ 366 MLN TO $382 MLN

Analysts await JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.64 earnings per share, up 48.84% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.43 per share. JBLU’s profit will be $189.61M for 7.43 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual earnings per share reported by JetBlue Airways Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.7 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold JBLU shares while 95 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 266.36 million shares or 0.31% more from 265.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc invested in 0.24% or 78,900 shares. Pitcairn owns 22,928 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma has 0% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 20,088 shares. Weiss Multi, a Alabama-based fund reported 950,000 shares. Clark Grp Inc accumulated 1.12 million shares or 0.44% of the stock. Palisade Capital Management Limited Nj holds 14,750 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Frontier Mgmt Llc accumulated 5.85 million shares or 0.68% of the stock. 11,791 are held by Eqis Cap Incorporated. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca reported 164,080 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Maverick Cap owns 0.02% invested in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU) for 101,860 shares. Cambridge Advsrs invested 0.01% of its portfolio in JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ:JBLU). Prudential Fincl invested in 3.51 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. 1,500 are owned by Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Llp Ma. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp reported 31,229 shares stake. Utd Services Automobile Association reported 47,941 shares stake.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $45,450 activity.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 9,720 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 50,846 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,188 shares, and has risen its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 13 insider sales for $59.79 million activity. 15,000 shares were sold by Cole G Bradley, worth $1.21M. Vaughn James J sold 3,000 shares worth $232,272.

Baker Bros Advisors Lp, which manages about $8.20 billion and $15.62B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 225,619 shares to 2.08 million shares, valued at $60.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Audentes Therapeutics Inc. by 804,720 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.72 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tricida Inc..

Investors sentiment increased to 1.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.40, from 1.55 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold GHDX shares while 55 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 33.94 million shares or 5.45% more from 32.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dupont Management reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). De Burlo Grp Inc holds 0.82% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 58,100 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has invested 0% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Jennison Assoc Ltd Liability Corp holds 0% or 12,988 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins New York invested in 9,548 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Management holds 144,137 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corp reported 0.01% in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX). Chicago Equity Prtnrs Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 4,395 shares. Utd Svcs Automobile Association holds 0.01% or 40,378 shares in its portfolio. Aperio Gru Lc, a California-based fund reported 5,276 shares. Gam Holdg Ag has 38,160 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Genomic Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHDX) for 14,816 shares. Scout Invs invested in 65,893 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Daiwa Secs holds 235 shares. 20 were accumulated by Howe & Rusling.