U S Global Investors Position in Hawaiian Holdings (HA) Has Trimmed by $531,576 as Stock Declined; As Gray Television (GTN) Stock Declined, Act Ii Management LP Upped Stake

Act Ii Management Lp increased its stake in Gray Television Inc (GTN) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Act Ii Management Lp bought 39,823 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.56% . The hedge fund held 196,495 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.22M, up from 156,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Act Ii Management Lp who had been investing in Gray Television Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.58% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $16.08. About 434,218 shares traded. Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) has risen 17.55% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.55% the S&P500. Some Historical GTN News: 08/05/2018 – GRAY TV 1Q EPS 22C; 01/05/2018 – Gray Television to Acquire KDLT-TV for $32.5 Million in Cash; 25/04/2018 – Gray Television stations win 19 regional Edward R. Murrow Awards Plus two of three NABEF Service to America Television Awards; 10/05/2018 – Strong Industry Veterans Join Gray To Lead At WOWT In Omaha And KOSA In Odessa-Midland; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television Presenting at Gamco Conference Jun 7; 08/05/2018 – Gray Television 1Q EPS 22c; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV FOR $32.5M FROM RED RIVER; 01/05/2018 – GRAY AGREES TO BUY KDLT-TV IN SIOUX FALLS, SD; 01/05/2018 – Gray Agrees To Acquire KDLT-TV In Sioux Falls, South Dakota; 08/05/2018 – GRAY TELEVISION INC – ANTICIPATE RETRANSMISSION REVENUE, NET OF RETRANSMISSION EXPENSE, ABOUT $178.5 MLN TO $180.0 MLN FOR CALENDAR YEAR 2018

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (HA) by 20.23% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 19,688 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 77,621 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, down from 97,309 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Hawaiian Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $26.95. About 268,577 shares traded. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) has declined 34.70% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HA News: 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC SEES GAAP FULL YEAR 2018 COST PER ASM EXCLUDING FUEL AND SPECIAL ITEMS UP 5.4% TO UP 8.9%; 30/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Announces Webcast of Investor Presentation; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Load Factor Down 0.1 Point to 85.2%; 24/04/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $1.09; 09/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: Load Factor Increased 1.5 Points to 86.5% in March; 07/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings: April Traffic Up 6.3% Vs. Year Ago; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Traffic Up 6.9%; 06/03/2018 – HAWAIIAN HOLDINGS INC – FEB TOTAL TRAFFIC (REVENUE PASSENGER MILES) INCREASED 7.4 PERCENT ON AN INCREASE OF 4.9 PERCENT IN CAPACITY; 24/04/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings 1Q Capacity Up 4.6%; 03/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average

Analysts await Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.30 EPS, down 31.94% or $0.61 from last year’s $1.91 per share. HA’s profit will be $59.96M for 5.18 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.23 actual EPS reported by Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.69% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.36 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 28 investors sold HA shares while 55 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 42.16 million shares or 4.19% less from 44.00 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 16,355 shares. Cim Investment Mangement reported 0.08% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Swiss Bancshares owns 22,409 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Aqr Cap Management Limited Liability reported 38,474 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 286 were reported by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. 27,700 are held by Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 82,904 shares. California State Teachers Retirement reported 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Amalgamated Financial Bank stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan owns 0.05% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 10,000 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Com owns 82,100 shares. Brinker has invested 0.01% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Connecticut-based Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv has invested 0% in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA). Moreover, Lsv Asset Mgmt has 0.06% invested in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA) for 1.46M shares. 648 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank).

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $193.72 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Royal Dutch Shell Plc by 10,000 shares to 20,000 shares, valued at $1.30 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tivity Health Inc by 41,178 shares in the quarter, for a total of 54,244 shares, and has risen its stake in Bhp Group Ltd (NYSE:BHP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 29 investors sold GTN shares while 49 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 83.96 million shares or 2.10% more from 82.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 79,149 were accumulated by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Granahan Mngmt Ma owns 0.02% invested in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) for 25,719 shares. Lpl Fincl Limited Liability Company reported 39,670 shares. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.07% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Pinnacle Assoc reported 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Wells Fargo Co Mn invested 0% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Paloma Company holds 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) or 19,119 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc has 45,917 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Nebraska-based Ameritas Prtnrs has invested 0.01% in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Delphi Management Ma holds 61,473 shares or 0.91% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% stake. Retirement Of Alabama holds 7.13 million shares or 0.55% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Securities Ltd owns 46,562 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Act Ii Management LP invested 2.94% of its portfolio in Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0% or 17,116 shares in its portfolio.

