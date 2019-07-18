U S Global Investors Position in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Has Increased by $2.95 Million; Churchill Downs (CHDN) Share Value Rose While Wagner Bowman Management Has Boosted Stake

Wagner Bowman Management Corp increased its stake in Churchill Downs (CHDN) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wagner Bowman Management Corp bought 3,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.12% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,550 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $500,000, up from 1,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wagner Bowman Management Corp who had been investing in Churchill Downs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $117.27. About 15,320 shares traded. Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) has declined 1.57% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CHDN News: 07/05/2018 – Here’s why Kentucky Derby owner Churchill Downs sees digital as a massive growth engine; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs Incorporated Announces Agreement With Golden Nugget to Enter New Jersey Real Money Online Gaming and Sports Be; 25/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.09, EST. 94C; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs will team up with Golden Nugget Atlantic City to get into NJ’s legal sports betting and online gaming markets; 16/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS INC – DEAL WITH SBTECH TO UTILIZE INTEGRATED TECHNOLOGY PLATFORM FOR CDI’S IGAMING & SPORTS BETTING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS SAYS FTC REQUEST IN CONNECTION WITH FTC’S REVIEW OF LADY LUCK VICKSBURG TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 07/05/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS SEES DEALS WITH ELDORADO CLOSING IN 2H 2018; 08/05/2018 – ELDORADO RESORTS – ON MAY 7, CO, CHURCHILL DOWNS GOT ADDITIONAL INFORMATION & DOCUMENTARY MATERIALS REQUEST FROM FTC; 16/05/2018 – Churchill Downs To Enter Igaming, Sports Betting Markets — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – CHURCHILL DOWNS REPORTS ALEX RANKIN AS CHAIRMAN & KAROLE LLOYD

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (ALK) by 90.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 50,846 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,188 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.28 million, up from 56,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $64.2. About 104,671 shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 2.40% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.03% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 13/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR-ON COMBINED BASIS FOR ALL OPERATIONS, AIR GROUP REPORTS FOR MARCH 6.5 PCT INCREASE IN TRAFFIC ON 7.2 PCT INCREASE IN CAPACITY VS MARCH 2017; 07/05/2018 – BP Capital Adds Andeavor, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 13/03/2018 – Alaska Air Group Still Sees 2018 Capacity Up About 7.5%; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group: Combined April Capacity Up 8.7%; 15/05/2018 – Caxton Adds Goldman Sachs, Exits Alaska Air: 13F; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines plans to pull its planes and pilots out of New York; 24/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines is scrubbing Virgin America’s presence from airports tonight; 03/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Elects Facebook Executive Susan Li to Board; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 20/04/2018 – DJ Alaska Air Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALK)

Since March 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $85,219 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 7.58 in Q1 2019. Its up 6.56, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 20 investors sold CHDN shares while 6 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 54.70 million shares or 446.53% more from 10.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 77,826 shares. Maverick Limited accumulated 116,550 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Loomis Sayles Ltd Partnership invested in 0.05% or 265,124 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Manufacturers Life Ins Communications The stated it has 0.01% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Eidelman Virant Cap holds 5.69% in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) or 89,660 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada Inc invested in 0.01% or 900 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 1,366 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN). Gemmer Asset Mngmt Lc reported 300 shares stake. Los Angeles Cap Management Equity Research holds 0.01% or 10,431 shares. Retirement Of Alabama holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 107,847 shares. Charles Schwab Invest, a California-based fund reported 275,355 shares. Arrowstreet Partnership has 0.03% invested in Churchill Downs Incorporated (NASDAQ:CHDN) for 117,632 shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 5,249 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 65 investors sold ALK shares while 136 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 106.04 million shares or 0.49% more from 105.52 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.03% invested in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 26,274 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co reported 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Qs Ltd holds 0% or 1,446 shares. Burney Communication has 16,093 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia holds 20,040 shares. Glacier Peak Capital Limited Liability Corp holds 0.21% or 4,031 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Advsr Llc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) for 17,564 shares. Georgia-based Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Lsv Asset Mgmt reported 462,390 shares stake. Lpl Limited Company holds 0.01% or 53,067 shares. Jlb Associate Inc owns 30,679 shares or 0.36% of their US portfolio. Selway Asset Mngmt invested 0.55% in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). Blackrock stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK). First Manhattan invested in 0% or 30 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 insider sale for $50,357 activity.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Iag Us 04/18/19 C3 (Call) (NYSE:IAG) by 247,200 shares to 2,800 shares, valued at $154,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gol Linhas Aereas Intlg S A by 24,823 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,410 shares, and cut its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL).