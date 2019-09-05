U S Global Investors Maintains Stake in Gold Fields LTD (GFI); Netflix (NFLX) Share Value Declined While Miura Global Management Has Cut Stake

Miura Global Management Llc decreased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Miura Global Management Llc sold 19,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The hedge fund held 75,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.74M, down from 94,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Miura Global Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $128.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $2.38 during the last trading session, reaching $293.9. About 6.20 million shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 30/04/2018 – Facebook, Google and Netflix pay a higher median salary than Exxon, Goldman Sachs or Verizon:; 08/04/2018 – Fortune: Netflix Could Pull Films From Cannes in Response to Competition Ban; 29/03/2018 – ‘Chinese Netflix’ Iqiyi Prices IPO At Midpoint Of Expected Range To Raise $2.25 Billion — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – The Obamas may be producing shows for Netflix soon, says report; 19/04/2018 – Crescent News: Netflix has considered buying theaters, including Mark Cuban’s Landmark, to gain an Oscar edge; 18/04/2018 – Netflix plots $1bn European investment drive; 23/03/2018 – Spotify Aims to Be the Next Netflix as It Prepares to Go Public; 13/04/2018 – Comcast and Netflix Expand Partnership Following Successful Xfinity X1 Integration

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Gold Fields Ltd (GFI) by 52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 130,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 36.49% . The institutional investor held 380,000 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42M, up from 250,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Gold Fields Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.35% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.49. About 5.98M shares traded. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 03/05/2018 – Other Miners Involved Include AngloGold Ashanti, Gold Fields and Sibanye-Stillwater; 22/03/2018 – KOPY GOLDFIELDS AB (PUBL) KOPY.ST – BOARD OF DIRECTORS PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND IS PAID; 12/03/2018 – GHANA MILITARY INJURES 2 GOLD FIELDS MINEWORKERS DURING PROTEST; 19/03/2018 – Bonanza Goldfields Corp. Acquires Thunder Mountain Gold Project; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS MINING COSTS ARE LIKELY TO GO UP FROM HERE; 12/03/2018 – BONANZA GOLDFIELDS ADDS GOLDEN HORSESHOE TO CONGRESS PROJECT; 29/05/2018 – GOLD FIELDS CEO SAYS ‘BIG IS NO LONGER BEAUTIFUL’ IN MINING; 09/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS COMMENTS ON GHANA TARKWA MINE IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 29/03/2018 – ADRs End Higher; Barclays, Baidu and Gold Fields Trade Actively; 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields Lowered Production Concerns South Deep Project

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX) by 16,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) by 29,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 850 shares, and cut its stake in Southwest Airls Co (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.48, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold NFLX shares while 285 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 325.56 million shares or 4.88% less from 342.25 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Manhattan has invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Spirit Of America Management holds 0.02% or 300 shares. Norinchukin Bancorporation The holds 0.48% or 106,254 shares in its portfolio. Primecap Management Ca owns 90,250 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Guild Invest Mngmt holds 750 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0.52% or 322,670 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca has 3,852 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Scge Lp accumulated 189,400 shares. Sns Ltd Llc accumulated 0.21% or 2,626 shares. Blb&B Limited Liability Co owns 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 725 shares. Hillhouse Capital Management has 59,092 shares. Bridgecreek Invest Mngmt Limited Liability Co, Oklahoma-based fund reported 42,645 shares. Ensemble Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 126,543 shares. Amer Research Mgmt Company reported 9 shares stake. Moreover, Mutual Insurance Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 6,934 shares.

