U S Global Investors Lowered Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Holding by $2.47 Million; Market Valuation Declined; International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) Stake Maintained by Bright Rock Capital Management Llc

U S Global Investors Inc decreased its stake in Southwest Airls Co (LUV) by 22.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc sold 48,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The institutional investor held 164,465 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.54M, down from 212,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Southwest Airls Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $27.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.45. About 2.56M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES – CO OFFICIALS ARE IN DIRECT CONTACT WITH NTSB AND FAA TO SUPPORT AN IMMEDIATE, COORDINATED RESPONSE TO THE ACCIDENT; 19/04/2018 – Southwest engine failure couldn’t ‘have happened at a worse time for GE,’ former GE vice chair says; 17/04/2018 – Developing: Southwest Airlines flight makes emergency landing in Philadelphia after reported fire and bang that came from one of the plane’s engines; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: FLIGHT MADE UNSCHEDULED STOP AT CLEVELAND-HOPKINS; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 21/03/2018 – Southwest expects first-quarter revenue per seat mile to be flat year-over-year; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT HAS 143 CUSTOMERS & 5 CREWMEMBERS ONBOARD; 18/04/2018 – COMPANY BEHIND EXPLODED SOUTHWEST AIRLINES LUV.N ENGINE SAID SENDING 40 GENERAL ELECTRIC GE.N AND SAFRAN SAF.PA TECHNICIANS TO AID AIRLINE’S ENGINE INSPECTION; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines CEO: 2Q RASM Still Expected to Be Down 1% to 3%; 23/04/2018 – Marathon Petroleum announces new partnerships with Southwest Airlines®, La Quinta Inns & Suites and the Arbor Day Foundation t

Bright Rock Capital Management Llc increased its stake in International Flavors & Fragra (IFF) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc bought 2,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.48% . The institutional investor held 12,500 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.61 million, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bright Rock Capital Management Llc who had been investing in International Flavors & Fragra for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $122.54. About 1.20M shares traded or 15.37% up from the average. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) has risen 10.46% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.46% the S&P500. Some Historical IFF News: 07/05/2018 – IFF SECURED BRIDGE FINANCING FROM MORGAN STANLEY SR FUNDING; 07/05/2018 – International Flavors & Fragrances to Acquire Frutarom Industries; 07/05/2018 – IFF to buy Israel’s Frutarom for $7.1 bln, nearing top spot; 07/05/2018 – IFF SEES DEAL AS DOUBLE-DIGIT CASH EPS ACCRETIVE IN 2ND YEAR

Analysts await Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.19 EPS, up 10.19% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.08 per share. LUV’s profit will be $639.65M for 10.60 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Southwest Airlines Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -13.14% negative EPS growth.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adr by 9,720 shares to 10,000 shares, valued at $626,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals by 205,820 shares in the quarter, for a total of 208,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc (NYSE:FSM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trustmark Bancorporation Department accumulated 0.01% or 2,650 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Company holds 0.31% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 8,854 shares. Daiwa Group Inc stated it has 27,674 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 49,950 are held by Hamel Assoc. First Midwest Savings Bank Tru Division accumulated 12,209 shares. U S Inc has 164,465 shares. Dupont has invested 0.1% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Ftb Advsr invested in 1,834 shares. Wellington Management Grp Llp holds 0.06% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) or 5.18 million shares. Moreover, Cullen Frost Bankers has 0.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Calamos Advsr owns 124,609 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Comm National Bank & Trust owns 20,475 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Deroy Devereaux Private Counsel invested 1.59% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Norinchukin Comml Bank The has 94,408 shares. Amp Cap Limited invested 0.05% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.58 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold IFF shares while 109 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 70.62 million shares or 6.04% more from 66.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fdx holds 2,852 shares. Ghp Inv Advsr reported 11,727 shares. Agf Investments holds 1 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc Inc has invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Carroll Incorporated holds 0% or 76 shares. Hgk Asset Management owns 1.81% invested in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) for 46,583 shares. Us State Bank De reported 0.01% stake. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management Ltd Liability reported 0.07% stake. The British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Investment Mngmt has invested 0.02% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF). Finemark Financial Bank owns 3,417 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Proshare Advsr Lc holds 0.01% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) or 17,935 shares. 6,425 are held by Kcm Invest Advsr Limited Liability. Baldwin Brothers Ma accumulated 2,905 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Mason Street Ltd Liability Corp holds 14,452 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. The United Kingdom-based Sarasin & Llp has invested 0.17% in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF).

