U S Global Investors Lifted Holding in Pool (POOL); Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holder Impala Asset Management Decreased Its Position by $22.74 Million

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Pool Corp (POOL) by 27.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 2,322 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 10,769 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, up from 8,447 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Pool Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $192.5. About 63,033 shares traded. Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) has risen 22.25% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.82% the S&P500. Some Historical POOL News: 15/05/2018 – United Aqua Group, one of the nation’s largest organizations dedicated to the professional pool construction, service and retail industry, announces that POOLCORP® is no longer the preferred distributor for its swimming pool products or building…; 20/04/2018 – Pool Corp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – POOL BOOSTS YR EPS VIEW TO INCLUDE ADDED TAX BENEFIT; 15/05/2018 – Capital World Investors Buys New 1% Position in Pool Corp; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS BOOST IN QTRLY CASH DIV; 30/05/2018 – Pool Corporation to Participate in Deutsche Bank’s Global Industrials & Materials Summit; 19/04/2018 – POOL CORP POOL.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.51 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – POOL REPORTS ADDED AUTHORIZATION UNDER SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM, A; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Board Authorized Additional $200M Under Its Existing Share-Repurchase Program; 03/05/2018 – Pool Corp Total Authorization Available Is Now $236.7M

Impala Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) by 12.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Impala Asset Management Llc sold 391,996 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.84M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.11 million, down from 3.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Impala Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Rio Tinto Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $97.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $57.69. About 1.50M shares traded. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 5.07% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 20/03/2018 – Rio Tinto Launches Bond Purchase, Redemption Plan for Up to $2.25B; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 25/03/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO Discusses Growth and the War on Trade (Video); 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto to declare force majeure on certain customer contracts; 17/04/2018 – Rio Tinto Australian Iron-ore Shipments Higher On-year; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – 139.3; 27/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Rio Tinto to sell Kestrel mine for $2.25 billion; 16/03/2018 – CHILE GOVT WANTS FIRST TO ‘CLOSELY ANALYZE THE CONSEQUENCES’ IN CASE -OFFICIAL; 17/04/2018 – RIO TINTO LTD – QTRLY PILBARA IRON ORE PRODUCTION (100 PCT BASIS) 83.1 MT VS 77.2 MT A YEAR AGO; 27/03/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – CURRENTLY ESTIMATED TAX PAYABLE ON DEAL IS IN ORDER OF $0.5 BLN, HOWEVER QUANTUM OF TAX PAYABLE WILL DEPEND ON FINAL PROCEEDS

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00 million and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 14,922 shares to 103,558 shares, valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold POOL shares while 94 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 34.61 million shares or 6.43% less from 36.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Assoc has 152,223 shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited owns 187,388 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. 13,850 are held by Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp. Kdi Cap Prtnrs Ltd Com holds 40,271 shares. Mariner Limited Co accumulated 1,820 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP accumulated 0.02% or 292,438 shares. Wellington Mgmt Group Llp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL). Polen Cap Lc invested in 0.01% or 9,288 shares. Utah Retirement Systems reported 7,449 shares. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 551,284 shares. Moreover, Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii has 2.49% invested in Pool Corporation (NASDAQ:POOL) for 33,002 shares. Kj Harrison & owns 5,000 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd Limited Liability Company, Georgia-based fund reported 68 shares. Aperio Gru Inc Limited Liability Co accumulated 12,188 shares.

