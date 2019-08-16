U S Global Investors Increases Position in Sinopec (SNP); Manhattan Assocs (MANH) Holder Legal & General Group Plc Decreased Its Position by $1.49 Million

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in Manhattan Assocs Inc (MANH) by 9.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Legal & General Group Plc sold 27,501 shares as the company’s stock rose 27.42% . The institutional investor held 262,283 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.35 million, down from 289,784 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Legal & General Group Plc who had been investing in Manhattan Assocs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.31B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $82.54. About 324,694 shares traded. Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has risen 78.81% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 78.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MANH News: 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES MAINTAINS 2018 GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 Rev $546M-$558M; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC – MAINTAINING 2018 FULL-YEAR GUIDANCE; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Redefines Warehouse Management for a Connected Commerce World; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Maintains 2018 Full-Yr Guidance; 22/05/2018 – Manhattan Associates Unveils the lndustry’s Most Sophisticated Inventory Planning and Replenishment Solution; 23/05/2018 – Kindred Integrates SORT With Manhattan Associates’ Warehouse Management System; 24/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Sees 2018 EPS $1.23-EPS $1.27; 25/04/2018 – Manhattan Associates Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Transportation Management Systems; 24/04/2018 – MANHATTAN ASSOCIATES INC MANH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.50, REV VIEW $550.5 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Sinopec Corp (SNP) by 2142.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.57% . The institutional investor held 7,850 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $624,000, up from 350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Sinopec Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.67B market cap company. The stock increased 0.31% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $58.51. About 215,075 shares traded or 30.41% up from the average. China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) has declined 32.71% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.71% the S&P500. Some Historical SNP News: 24/04/2018 – Strong LNG demand, led by Asia, may be able to absorb new supply – executives; 23/05/2018 – China signals to state giants: ‘Buy American’ oil and grains; 26/04/2018 – FACTBOX-China refinery maintenance outages in Spring/Summer 2018; 26/03/2018 – HONG KONG — Two listed subsidiaries of China’s state-owned oil conglomerates are reviving their investment strategies, signaling their intention to spend more money to develop domestic oil and gas fields while seeking to acquire overseas assets; 26/03/2018 – UNIPEC INKS 1-YR DEAL TO BUY CRUDE DELIVERED TO CHINA PRICED AGAINST SHANGHAI CRUDE OIL FUTURES; 24/04/2018 – Gasoline Stations: Global Markets to 2022 Featuring BP, China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, Petrochina Company, Royal Dutch Shell & Total S.A. – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS GASOLINE AND DIESEL FROM ALL OF ITS REFINERIES WILL REACH NATIONAL 6 FUEL STANDARD BY OCTOBER 2018; 02/04/2018 – SINOPEC GROUP SAYS EXPECTS TO HAVE 60 BCM ANNUAL GAS SUPPLY CAPACITY BY 2023; 23/05/2018 – China’s Sinopec to boost U.S. crude imports to all-time high; 25/04/2018 – SINOPEC PLANS TO REDUCE SAUDI CRUDE OIL LOADINGS IN JUNE, JULY AFTER 40 PCT CUT IN MAY – UNIPEC OFFICIALS

More notable recent China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Diageo plc (DEO) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “China To Quadruple LNG Imports — Will U.S. Exporters Benefit? – Forbes” published on January 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Wall Street strategists forecast for the S&P 500 in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on December 31, 2018. More interesting news about China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (NYSE:SNP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “5 Chinese Stocks to Consider as China Heads Into a Bear Market – Investorplace.com” published on June 25, 2018 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Chinese oil and gas tech co. building $1 million data center in Galleria area – Houston Business Journal” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NYSE:NEM) by 23,900 shares to 1,100 shares, valued at $39,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Norbord Inc (NBRXF) by 11,300 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 20,000 shares, and cut its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold MANH shares while 88 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 68.69 million shares or 0.34% less from 68.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Menta Cap Ltd invested 0.17% of its portfolio in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Millennium Limited Co invested in 0% or 27,265 shares. Fred Alger Management holds 0.02% or 106,552 shares in its portfolio. Alps has invested 0.01% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Comm Bank accumulated 4,455 shares or 0% of the stock. Blackrock invested in 6.19M shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 10,467 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. 4,405 were accumulated by Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma stated it has 210 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.04% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Vanguard Grp Inc owns 0.01% invested in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) for 6.74 million shares. Regions Financial Corporation, a Alabama-based fund reported 14,613 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH). Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado has invested 0.07% in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH).

Legal & General Group Plc, which manages about $175.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Republic Svcs Inc (NYSE:RSG) by 244,242 shares to 1.73 million shares, valued at $138.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Big Lots Inc (NYSE:BIG) by 64,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 122,686 shares, and has risen its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC).

More notable recent Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Manhattan Associates Announces Date for Reporting First Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on April 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Manhattan Associates Creates New Program to Advance Warehouse Robotics and Automation – GlobeNewswire” published on May 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “24 Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Wehkamp Plots Double-Digit Growth Trajectory With Manhattan Associates – GlobeNewswire” published on March 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Manhattan Associates Delivers Prescription for Chemist Warehouse Group’s Inventory Success – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 24, 2018.

Analysts await Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.27 EPS, down 37.21% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.43 per share. MANH’s profit will be $17.37M for 76.43 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.32 actual EPS reported by Manhattan Associates, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.63% negative EPS growth.