U S Global Investors Increased Stake in Franco Nevada (FNV); Urban Outfitters (URBN) Shareholder Ws Management Lllp Has Upped Position

Ws Management Lllp increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 210.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ws Management Lllp bought 205,770 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The hedge fund held 303,534 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.00 million, up from 97,764 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ws Management Lllp who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.05 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $20.91. About 5.69 million shares traded or 102.08% up from the average. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q Adj EPS 69c; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters earnings skate past expectations; 19/04/2018 – DJ Urban Outfitters Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (URBN); 22/05/2018 – Urban Outfitters first-quarter sales beat estimates; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 1Q GROSS MARGIN +32.8%; 09/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Apr 12; 05/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: PSMT, URBN, FE & more

U S Global Investors Inc increased its stake in Franco Nevada Corp (FNV) by 14858.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. U S Global Investors Inc bought 22,288 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.81% . The institutional investor held 22,438 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68 million, up from 150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. U S Global Investors Inc who had been investing in Franco Nevada Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.76B market cap company. The stock increased 1.98% or $1.83 during the last trading session, reaching $94.4. About 574,174 shares traded or 1.20% up from the average. Franco-Nevada Corporation (NYSE:FNV) has risen 18.93% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FNV News: 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada Sees $50M-$60M Revenue From Oil, Gas Assets in 2018; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 28C; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Rev $167.2M; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – IN 2018, FRANCO-NEVADA EXPECTS REVENUE OF $50 MLN TO $60 MLN FROM ITS OIL & GAS ASSETS; 09/05/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP – QUARTERLY DIVIDEND INCREASED FROM $0.23 TO $0.24 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – FRANCO NEVADA FILES $2B MIXED SECURITES SHELF; 15/05/2018 – Odey Asset Adds Finish Line, Exits Franco-Nevada: 13F; 07/03/2018 – FRANCO-NEVADA CORP QTRLY ADJ SHR $0.28; 07/03/2018 – Franco-Nevada 4Q Net $43.5M

U S Global Investors Inc, which manages about $845.00M and $208.86 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Louisiana (NYSE:LPX) by 16,600 shares to 25,000 shares, valued at $610,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Contl Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UAL) by 14,922 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,558 shares, and cut its stake in Nem Us 04/18/19 C37 (Call) (NYSE:NEM).

Ws Management Lllp, which manages about $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Black Knight Inc by 19,148 shares to 97,567 shares, valued at $5.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegheny Technologies Inc (NYSE:ATI) by 594,171 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.32 million shares, and cut its stake in Bluebird Bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chicago Equity Ptnrs Llc holds 57,865 shares. Geode Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 889,977 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Los Angeles Capital Mgmt And Equity Research Inc invested in 17,105 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 30,216 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Natixis reported 970,788 shares stake. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 550 shares. Element Capital Ltd invested 0.03% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Cibc reported 0.16% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Legal General Group Plc holds 0% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 119,884 shares. Point72 Asset Management Ltd Partnership owns 32,601 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Management Lc owns 116,137 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Sun Life Financial invested in 0.01% or 2,143 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third State Bank has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 12,653 shares.