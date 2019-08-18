U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|5.51
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.04
|262.89
In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.8% and 41.06% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
|-0.3%
|0%
|1.01%
|3.74%
|0%
|3.74%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.
Summary
Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
