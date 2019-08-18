U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SPAQ) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.51 N/A -0.26 0.00 Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A 0.04 262.89

In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. are owned by institutional investors at 27.8% and 41.06% respectively. Insiders held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. -0.3% 0% 1.01% 3.74% 0% 3.74%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Summary

Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp. beats on 5 of the 8 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.