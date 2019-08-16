U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM)

Both U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. (NYSE:OZM) are Asset Management companies, competing one another. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.43 N/A -0.26 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 18 2.12 N/A 0.28 81.97

In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0.00% -2.3% 0.7%

Risk & Volatility

U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. is 11.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.11 beta.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has a consensus target price of $35, with potential upside of 66.35%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 39.5%. 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. -5.52% -3.64% 58.58% 77.57% 10.33% 153.04%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has weaker performance than Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services for its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm invests in equity and alternative markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm typically invests in the energy investments. It prefers to invest in United States. It also manages a buyout fund, Och-Ziff Energy Fund. Och-Ziff Capital Management Group LLC was founded in 1994 and is based New York City with additional offices in Houston, Texas, London, United Kingdom, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Japan, Bangalore, India, Singapore, and Beijing, China.