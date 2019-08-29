U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.82 N/A -0.26 0.00 Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 14 14.70 N/A 0.54 27.99

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NKX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 15.51% of Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund 0.4% 3.55% 7.51% 14.4% 12.54% 19.64%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments the income which are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes and are rated Baa, BBB or higher with an average maturity of 20.17 years. It employs fundamental analysis with a bottom-up approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's (S&P) California Municipal Bond Index and the S&P National Municipal Bond Index. It was formerly known as Nuveen California AMT-Free Municipal Income Fund. Nuveen California AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on November 21, 2002 and is domiciled in the United States.