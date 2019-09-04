U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.02
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.