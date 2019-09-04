U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.02 N/A -0.26 0.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 49.28% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.