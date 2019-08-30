U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|5.71
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|41
|2.88
|N/A
|3.34
|13.33
Demonstrates U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|0.00%
|36.2%
|11.6%
Volatility & Risk
U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.
Analyst Ratings
U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|1
|1
|0
|2.50
Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average price target and a 8.29% potential upside.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Eaton Vance Corp.
|-2.65%
|2.3%
|7.49%
|16.64%
|-16.21%
|26.49%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.
Summary
Eaton Vance Corp. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
