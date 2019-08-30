U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV)

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance Corp. (NYSE:EV) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.71 N/A -0.26 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 41 2.88 N/A 3.34 13.33

Demonstrates U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Eaton Vance Corp. 0.00% 36.2% 11.6%

Volatility & Risk

U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.4 beta. Competitively, Eaton Vance Corp.’s 56.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.56 beta.

Analyst Ratings

U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Corp. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Eaton Vance Corp. 1 1 0 2.50

Eaton Vance Corp. on the other hand boasts of a $46 average price target and a 8.29% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 74.6% of Eaton Vance Corp. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, Eaton Vance Corp. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Eaton Vance Corp. -2.65% 2.3% 7.49% 16.64% -16.21% 26.49%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Corp.

Summary

Eaton Vance Corp. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.