U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

This is a contrast between U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.79
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|22
|6.70
|N/A
|1.98
|10.60
In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0.00%
|10.5%
|6.5%
Risk & Volatility
A 1.4 beta indicates that U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Capital Southwest Corporation’s 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.12 beta.
Analyst Ratings
The Ratings and Recommendations for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Competitively the consensus price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 5.75% upside.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Capital Southwest Corporation
|1.79%
|-0.62%
|-1.97%
|-1.56%
|18.27%
|10.27%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation
Summary
Capital Southwest Corporation beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
