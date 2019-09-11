U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)

This is a contrast between U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC) based on their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations. The two companies are Asset Management and they also compete with each other.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.79 N/A -0.26 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 22 6.70 N/A 1.98 10.60

In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Capital Southwest Corporation (NASDAQ:CSWC)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Capital Southwest Corporation 0.00% 10.5% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.4 beta indicates that U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 40.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500. Capital Southwest Corporation’s 88.00% less volatile than S&P 500 volatility due to the stock’s 0.12 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Capital Southwest Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Capital Southwest Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Capital Southwest Corporation is $23, which is potential 5.75% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 53.2% of Capital Southwest Corporation shares. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.7% of Capital Southwest Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Capital Southwest Corporation 1.79% -0.62% -1.97% -1.56% 18.27% 10.27%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Capital Southwest Corporation

Summary

Capital Southwest Corporation beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.