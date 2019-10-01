U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Both U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|2
|0.00
|12.46M
|-0.26
|0.00
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|9
|0.00
|N/A
|0.43
|21.57
Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|609,648,693.61%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 27.29%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
|6%
|7.61%
|9.8%
|16.18%
|13.04%
|20.6%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.
Summary
BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
