U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF)

Both U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. (NYSE:DMF) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the contrast of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 2 0.00 12.46M -0.26 0.00 BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 9 0.00 N/A 0.43 21.57

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 609,648,693.61% -16.8% -15.1% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 27.29%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. 6% 7.61% 9.8% 16.18% 13.04% 20.6%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc.

Summary

BNY Mellon Municipal Income Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.