U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW)’s Financial Results Comparing With 23135 (:)

Since U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and 23135 (:) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.26
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|23135
|N/A
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.29
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates U.S. Global Investors Inc. and 23135’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 has U.S. Global Investors Inc. and 23135’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|23135
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
U.S. Global Investors Inc. and 23135 has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 44.99%. Insiders held 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. Comparatively, 23135 has 2.95% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|23135
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|0%
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats 23135.
