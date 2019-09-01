U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Contrasting side by side

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.26 N/A -0.26 0.00 Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.8% and 8.69% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. 2.37% 3.97% 6.33% 5.26% 1.28% 7.95%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.