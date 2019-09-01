U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) Contrasting side by side

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:DMO) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.26
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|21
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 has U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 27.8% and 8.69% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
|2.37%
|3.97%
|6.33%
|5.26%
|1.28%
|7.95%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc.
Summary
On 4 of the 7 factors Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.
