U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) Comparison side by side

Since U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERC) are part of the Asset Management industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.57 N/A -0.26 0.00 Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 12 10.26 N/A 0.52 24.36

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 17.42% are Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund -0.31% 0% 2.09% 6.28% 0.48% 14.43%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund.

Summary

Wells Fargo Advantage Multi-Sector Income Fund beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.