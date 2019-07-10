U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX) Comparing side by side

As Asset Management businesses, U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:BANX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.69 N/A -0.38 0.00 StoneCastle Financial Corp. 21 8.23 N/A 1.71 12.86

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us U.S. Global Investors Inc. and StoneCastle Financial Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 24.74% of StoneCastle Financial Corp. shares. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.8%.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73% StoneCastle Financial Corp. 0.05% 0.59% 3.48% 9.96% 1.66% 13.94%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was less bullish than StoneCastle Financial Corp.

Summary

On 5 of the 6 factors StoneCastle Financial Corp. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by StoneCastle Asset Management LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across the banking sector. It invests in dividend paying growth and value stocks of companies. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in subordinated debt securities which are rated BBB- or better by Kroll Ratings. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up security picking approach by focusing on factors such as review of historical and prospective financial information, interviews with management and key employees of the prospective bank, financial models and projections, changes in interest rates, changes in unemployment rates, changes in home prices, changes in economic activity to create its portfolio. It employs proprietary research to create its portfolio. StoneCastle Financial Corp. was formed on February 7, 2013 and is domiciled in the United States.