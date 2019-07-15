U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.75 N/A -0.38 0.00 Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.7% and 17.66% respectively. About 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73% Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund -0.55% -0.14% -1.15% 0.66% 1.17% -0.05%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.

Summary

U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.