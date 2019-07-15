U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund (NYSE:JHY) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Asset Management companies, competing one another.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|4.75
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
The shares of both U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund are owned by institutional investors at 26.7% and 17.66% respectively. About 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|7.83%
|4.2%
|7.33%
|-9.49%
|-48.12%
|12.73%
|Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund
|-0.55%
|-0.14%
|-1.15%
|0.66%
|1.17%
|-0.05%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. had bullish trend while Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund had bearish trend.
Summary
U.S. Global Investors Inc. beats on 3 of the 5 factors Nuveen High Income 2020 Target Term Fund.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.