U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Contrasting side by side

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) compete against each other in the Asset Management sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.72 N/A -0.38 0.00 Lazard Ltd 37 1.48 N/A 3.65 9.60

In table 1 we can see U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Lazard Ltd’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Lazard Ltd 0.00% 49.7% 9.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.95 beta indicates that U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Lazard Ltd’s 1.55 beta is the reason why it is 55.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 26.7% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 69.5% of Lazard Ltd are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 2.1% of Lazard Ltd’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 7.83% 4.2% 7.33% -9.49% -48.12% 12.73% Lazard Ltd -7.76% -8.05% -7.91% -11.93% -35.82% -3.79%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has 12.73% stronger performance while Lazard Ltd has -3.79% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Lazard Ltd beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, corporate preparedness, and various other financial matters. This segment serves corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients. The companyÂ’s Asset Management segment offers a range of investment solutions and investment management services in equity and fixed income strategies; and alternative investments and private equity funds to corporations, public funds, sovereign entities, endowments and foundations, labor funds, financial intermediaries, and private clients. Lazard Ltd was founded in 1848 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.