U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Comparison side by side

Both U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.82 N/A -0.26 0.00 Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 13 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund -1.02% -2.8% -1.17% -3.56% -14.58% 5.7%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund

Summary

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.