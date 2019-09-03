U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Comparison side by side

Both U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) are each other’s competitor in the Asset Management industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|5.82
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 39.77% of Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund are owned by institutional investors. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Comparatively, Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund has 0.07% of it’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
|-1.02%
|-2.8%
|-1.17%
|-3.56%
|-14.58%
|5.7%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund
Summary
Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.