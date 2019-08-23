U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Comparison side by side

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) are two firms in the Asset Management that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 5.96 N/A -0.26 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 50 11.52 N/A 1.39 42.14

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.00% 33.7% 9.7%

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the consensus target price of Hamilton Lane Incorporated is $60, which is potential 4.55% upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 87.7% of Hamilton Lane Incorporated shares. U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. Competitively, 8.1% are Hamilton Lane Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Hamilton Lane Incorporated 0.03% 2.21% 18.35% 61.31% 20.51% 58.65%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was less bullish than Hamilton Lane Incorporated.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Hamilton Lane Incorporated beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions. For direct investments, the firm invests in mid and late venture, mature companies, growth equity, distressed debt, turnarounds, bridge financing, mezzanine financing, and buyouts in middle market companies. For fund of fund investments, it invests in mezzanine, venture capital, private equity, turnaround, secondary investments, and special situation funds. The firm invests in real estate investments. It invests in private equity markets in North America, Latin America, United States, Western Europe, Middle East, Africa, United Kingdom, Asia, Japan, and Australia. Hamilton Lane Incorporated was founded in 1991 and is based in Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania with additional thirteen offices across Europe, North America, and Asia.