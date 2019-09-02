U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Comparison side by side

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.26 N/A -0.26 0.00 Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 15 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Profitability

Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 49.28%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund -0.07% 1.67% -0.33% 3.32% -6.51% 7.1%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.

Summary

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.