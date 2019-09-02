U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Comparison side by side

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) compete with each other in the Asset Management sector. We will analyze and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|6.26
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Profitability
Table 2 represents U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider and Institutional Ownership
U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 27.8% and 49.28%. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.06% of Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund
|-0.07%
|1.67%
|-0.33%
|3.32%
|-6.51%
|7.1%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund.
Summary
Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund beats on 4 of the 7 factors U.S. Global Investors Inc.
