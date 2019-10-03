U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|2
|0.00
|12.46M
|-0.26
|0.00
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
Table 1 highlights U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|607,478,913.75%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
|0.32%
|0.96%
|1.29%
|10.84%
|1.99%
|24.8%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund
