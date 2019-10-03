U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF) Contrasting side by side

As Asset Management businesses, U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:EGIF), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 2 0.00 12.46M -0.26 0.00 Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 16 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 highlights U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 607,478,913.75% -16.8% -15.1% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 51.35% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% are U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.07% of Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund 0.32% 0.96% 1.29% 10.84% 1.99% 24.8%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. has stronger performance than Eagle Growth & Income Opportunities Fund