U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparing side by side

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|1
|4.92
|N/A
|-0.26
|0.00
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|14
|13.63
|N/A
|0.45
|31.38
Table 1 highlights U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides us U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|0.00%
|-16.8%
|-15.1%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|U.S. Global Investors Inc.
|8.07%
|8.07%
|42.62%
|38.36%
|0%
|58.18%
|BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II
|0.79%
|0.21%
|3.84%
|8.91%
|9.92%
|13.39%
For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.
Summary
On 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.