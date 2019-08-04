U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) Comparing side by side

U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II (NYSE:BFY) have been rivals in the Asset Management for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 4.92 N/A -0.26 0.00 BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 14 13.63 N/A 0.45 31.38

Table 1 highlights U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us U.S. Global Investors Inc. and BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares and 23.21% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II shares. Insiders owned 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.02% of BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II 0.79% 0.21% 3.84% 8.91% 9.92% 13.39%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. was more bullish than BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors BlackRock New York Municipal Income Trust II beats U.S. Global Investors Inc.