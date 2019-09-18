U.S. Global Investors Inc. (GROW) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC) Comparing side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in U.S. Global Investors Inc. (NASDAQ:GROW) and Ashford Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AINC). The two are both Asset Management companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio U.S. Global Investors Inc. 1 6.09 N/A -0.26 0.00 Ashford Inc. 41 0.29 N/A 3.29 10.44

Demonstrates U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Ashford Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of U.S. Global Investors Inc. and Ashford Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets U.S. Global Investors Inc. 0.00% -16.8% -15.1% Ashford Inc. 0.00% 13.6% 2.5%

Volatility & Risk

A beta of 1.4 shows that U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 40.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Ashford Inc. has a 0.73 beta and it is 27.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of U.S. Global Investors Inc. is 11.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 11.6. The Current Ratio of rival Ashford Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. U.S. Global Investors Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Ashford Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 27.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 20.5% of Ashford Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.8% of U.S. Global Investors Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 5.7% of Ashford Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) U.S. Global Investors Inc. 8.07% 8.07% 42.62% 38.36% 0% 58.18% Ashford Inc. 8.92% 12.38% -38.07% -39.17% -54.86% -33.89%

For the past year U.S. Global Investors Inc. had bullish trend while Ashford Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Ashford Inc. beats U.S. Global Investors Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Ashford, Inc is an asset management firm. The firm provides investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors. Ashford, Inc was formed on April 2, 2014 and is based in Dallas, Texas.