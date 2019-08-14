U S Global Investors Has Upped Amc Networks (AMCX) Position; Shorts at Diamedica Therapeutics (DMAC) Raised By 247.5%

Diamedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC) had an increase of 247.5% in short interest. DMAC’s SI was 69,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 247.5% from 20,000 shares previously. With 108,900 avg volume, 1 days are for Diamedica Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DMAC)’s short sellers to cover DMAC’s short positions. The SI to Diamedica Therapeutics Inc’s float is 0.78%. The stock decreased 19.94% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $2.77. About 266,192 shares traded or 137.55% up from the average. DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) has declined 54.51% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500.

U S Global Investors Inc increased Amc Networks Inc (AMCX) stake by 55.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc acquired 8,384 shares as Amc Networks Inc (AMCX)’s stock declined 9.37%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 23,499 shares with $1.33 million value, up from 15,115 last quarter. Amc Networks Inc now has $2.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.78% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.75. About 507,632 shares traded. AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has declined 11.34% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical AMCX News: 26/04/2018 – AMC NETWORKS SAYS CEO JOSHUA W. SAPAN’S TOTAL FY 2017 COMPENSATION WAS $29.6 MLN VS $30.5 MLN IN 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/03/2018 – RLJ Entertainment: There Can Be No Assurance That Any Definitive Agreement Will Be Reached or Entered Into Regarding the Proposal From AMC Networks; 19/04/2018 – DJ AMC Networks Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMCX); 15/05/2018 – AMC Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates LLC Exits Position in AMC Networks; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Rev $740.8M; 10/05/2018 – AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $57; 10/05/2018 – AMC Networks 1Q Net $156.9M; 14/03/2018 AMC NETWORKS INC AMCX.O : RBC INITIATES WITH SECTOR PERFORM, $57 TARGET PRICE; 14/05/2018 – AMC Networks to Participate in J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference

Among 3 analysts covering AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. AMC Networks had 7 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Guggenheim. The firm earned “Sell” rating on Friday, March 15 by Imperial Capital. RBC Capital Markets maintained AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. The stock of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) has “In-Line” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Imperial Capital.

More notable recent AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “AMC Networks Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Beats Q2 Earnings Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Wednesday Option Activity: AMCX, TWLO, AXDX – Nasdaq” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “AMC Networks (AMCX) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “AMCX vs. SIRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

U S Global Investors Inc decreased General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) stake by 2,298 shares to 12,853 valued at $2.18 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Silvercrest Metals Inc stake by 200,000 shares and now owns 800,000 shares. Gold Us 01/15/21 C12 (Call) (NYSE:ABX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold AMCX shares while 108 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.70 million shares or 3.19% more from 49.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Teachers Retirement Sys Of The State Of Kentucky owns 9,761 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 2,012 shares. Legal General Group Public Ltd Company holds 0% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) or 64,928 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.01% or 6,854 shares in its portfolio. Macquarie has 0% invested in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 30,800 shares. Price T Rowe Associates Md invested in 0% or 29,034 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans stated it has 11,662 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Stephens Ar holds 6,765 shares. Cooperman Leon G holds 2.8% or 806,356 shares. Stifel has invested 0.01% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Tealwood Asset Mngmt reported 0.98% in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Lsv Asset Mngmt invested 0.25% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX). Alps Advisors invested in 6,505 shares. Svcs Automobile Association stated it has 6,974 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Trexquant Investment LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) for 11,460 shares.

More notable recent DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DiaMedica Therapeutics to Present at the 2019 Intellisight Investor Conference on August 14, 2019 – Nasdaq” on August 12, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Provides Business Update – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (DMAC) CEO Rick Pauls on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DMAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “DiaMedica Therapeutics to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financials and Provide a Business Update August 13, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Novavax and Akari Therapeutics among healthcare gainers; DelMar Pharmaceuticals leads the losers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of treatments for neurological and kidney diseases. The company has market cap of $33.26 million. The company's lead product is DM199, a recombinant human tissue kallikrein-1 protein, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of acute ischemic stroke and kidney injury indications. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing DM199 for the treatment vascular dementia.