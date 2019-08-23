U S Global Investors Has Trimmed By $537,900 Its Textron (TXT) Stake; Isoray (ISR)’s Sentiment Is 1.4

Isoray Inc (ISR) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.23, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 7 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 5 reduced and sold their holdings in Isoray Inc. The hedge funds in our database now own: 4.60 million shares, down from 5.55 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Isoray Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

U S Global Investors Inc decreased Textron Inc (TXT) stake by 20.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. U S Global Investors Inc sold 10,758 shares as Textron Inc (TXT)’s stock declined 6.73%. The U S Global Investors Inc holds 41,095 shares with $2.08M value, down from 51,853 last quarter. Textron Inc now has $10.05 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $43.9. About 315,285 shares traded. Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) has declined 26.02% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.02% the S&P500. Some Historical TXT News: 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q DELIVERIES: 36 JETS VS 35 1Q17; 29 TURBOPROPS VS 20; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC SAYS MARKET DEMAND CONTINUES TO BE STRONG FOR BUSINESS JETS AND TURBOPROPS, AND IT IS REFLECTED IN CO’S BOOK-TO-BILL AND BACKLOG – CONF CALL; 23/04/2018 – DJ Textron Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXT); 18/04/2018 – Textron Still Sees $700M-$800M 2018 Manufacturing Cash Flow From Cont Ops Before Pension Contributions; 18/04/2018 – EMERSON TO BUY TOOLS, TEST EQUIPMENT BUSINESS FROM TEXTRON TO; 10/04/2018 – Federal Register: Special Conditions: Textron Aviation Inc. Model 700 Series Airplanes; Side-Facing Seats-Installation of Airba; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON EXPECTS CERTIFICATION OF NEW LONGITUDE JET IN 2Q; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON 1Q EPS CONT OPS 72C; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON INC TXT.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.95 TO $3.15 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 18/04/2018 – TEXTRON REPORTS 1Q 2018 INCOME FROM CONT OPS OF $0.72-SHR; IN

IsoRay, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells isotope medical products and devices for the treatment of cancer and other malignant diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $26.05 million. The firm produces CS-1 Cesium-131 brachytherapy seeds for the treatment of prostate, brain, lung, head and neck, gynecological, pelvic/abdominal, and colorectal cancers, as well as ocular melanoma. It currently has negative earnings. It sells its products to facilities or physician practices that utilize multiple surgical facilities at which primarily prostate brachytherapy procedures are performed.

Sabby Management Llc holds 0.22% of its portfolio in IsoRay, Inc. for 1.28 million shares. Auxier Asset Management owns 14,218 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bank Of New York Mellon Corp has 0% invested in the company for 65,370 shares. The New York-based Blackrock Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 168,700 shares.

Analysts await IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $-0.02 EPS, up 50.00% or $0.02 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by IsoRay, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Efficacy of Isoray’s Cesium Blu Showcased in Recent Studies – GlobeNewswire” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Isoray To Announce Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results on May 9, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Isoray Announces Record Third Quarter Fiscal 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019. More interesting news about IsoRay, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ISR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Uranium Energy Corp Announces Results of Annual General Meeting – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Energy Fuels Announces Q2-2019 Results – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

The stock decreased 2.53% or $0.0096 during the last trading session, reaching $0.3699. About 25,568 shares traded. IsoRay, Inc. (ISR) has declined 43.44% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.44% the S&P500. Some Historical ISR News: 08/05/2018 – ISORAY INC – ON MAY 8, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A SALES AGREEMENT WITH H.C. WAINWRIGHT & CO., LLC – SEC FILING; 02/04/2018 ISORAY INC ISR.A : ASCENDIANT CAPITAL STARTS WITH BUY; TARGET PRICE $1; 11/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces the First Disposable Delivery System for Custom Intra-operative Strands for Prostate Cancer Treatment; 30/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces Signing of Research Funding with Ochsner Clinic Foundation to Support Brain Cancer Treatment Research; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss $1.3M; 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Revenue Increasing by Not Less Than 20%; 16/05/2018 – IsoRay Announces Participation at the American Urological Association’s 2018 Annual Meeting, May 18-21, 2018; 03/05/2018 – IsoRay 3Q Loss/Shr 2c; 03/05/2018 – ISORAY INC ISR.A SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP AT LEAST 20 PCT; 18/04/2018 – IsoRay Sees FY18 Rev $5.8M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold TXT shares while 141 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 189.86 million shares or 1.63% less from 193.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Management invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Camarda Advsrs Lc reported 9 shares stake. Capstone Investment Advsrs Ltd Liability holds 0.01% or 13,556 shares in its portfolio. Lpl Financial Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) for 36,342 shares. Guardian Investment invested in 0.94% or 21,550 shares. Cornerstone Inc invested in 0% or 185 shares. Qci Asset Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). The Illinois-based Envestnet Asset Management Inc has invested 0% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 17,300 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board holds 72,210 shares. Lsv Asset Management stated it has 0.1% in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.01% or 13,720 shares. Prelude Mngmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 2,753 shares. Regions Fincl Corp reported 0% of its portfolio in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT). Cwm Lc owns 958 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

U S Global Investors Inc increased Versum Materials Inc stake by 7,996 shares to 36,093 valued at $1.82M in 2019Q1. It also upped Adr stake by 9,720 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Wheaton Precious Metals was raised too.